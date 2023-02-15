Hundreds of tornadoes have been recorded throughout history in February, including 195 major tornadoes of F3-F5 strength across the United States since 1680. The most recent significant tornado outbreak was Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020, when 37 tornadoes including seven EF2s moved through the South. The "Leap Day" tornado outbreak in 2012 on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 resulted in 42 tornadoes with one rated EF4 in Harrisburg, Illinois. That twister killed 8 and injured over 100 people.

In 2008, the "Super Tuesday Outbreak" killed more than 60 people after dropping 86 tornadoes including five devastating EF4s in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama. The most powerful twister in the month of February occurred on Feb. 21, 1971 and is the only F5 tornado recorded in the U.S. in February. That twister ripped from northeast Louisiana into Mississippi on a 109.2-mile track, injuring more than 500 and killing 47 people.

The Storm Prediction Center adopted the "EF" scale on Feb. 1, 2007. Tornadoes before that date were rated with the "F" scale.