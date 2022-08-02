Hazardous thunderstorms to rumble through Midwest

All forms of severe weather will be possible this week as multiple rounds of storms take aim at the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Thunderstorms with hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours rumbled through portions of the Midwest on the first day of August, and more of the same is expected through at least midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A line of thunderstorms barreled through central Indiana Monday morning. The storms unleashed strong winds that downed trees, knocked out power and even caused damage to some structures in the Indianapolis area. By the afternoon, thunderstorms developed in southeastern Illinois and produced large hail and reports of wind damage and flash flooding. All of these hazards will be possible with additional storms this week.

Forecasters say late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening is when the threat of severe weather will increase in eastern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Many forms of severe weather will be possible including torrential rainfall, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle.

Those storms may initially form in southwestern parts of the Canadian province of Ontario before moving east-southeastward into northern Minnesota. While there is some question among forecasters as to just how far south the storms get, much of eastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will all be at risk. This will include cities such as Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, and Marquette, Michigan.

With the storms potentially continuing well into the night, there will be an added danger. Residents will want to have cell phone alerts active or some other way of being awoken overnight if a warning is issued.

"It is critical for people to have a way to receive up-to-date weather information for the area," said Kienzle.

For anyone out driving, an alternate route should be found if a roadway is flooded. Experts say it is never wise to drive through a flooded roadway, especially at night when it is even more difficult to gauge the depth of water.

The storms can make it as far south and east as Lower Michigan before daybreak Wednesday, but they should be weakening by that time. Despite those storms falling apart, that will not be the end of the severe weather risk.

"The severe risk on Wednesday will shift to the south and east, covering areas of Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Ontario," said Kienzle.

Wednesday's expanse of severe weather is forecast to be larger in scope, mainly due to the expectation that a long line of storms will form. Although these storms could also continue overnight, they may fall apart a bit more quickly than those Tuesday. Regardless, residents of several large cities will need to keep an eye on the sky Wednesday afternoon and evening.

"Milwaukee, St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit could all be at risk," said Kienzle.

More than 32 million across the Midwest could be at risk of some form of severe weather Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

Thunderstorms are forecast to rumble from Maine back through southern Michigan and Ohio Thursday. Heavy rain will be the primary hazard with those storms, and there will be a low probability of severe weather. By Friday, these storms will help put an end to the hot weather expected in the Northeast.

