How to help the victims of the Kentucky flooding disaster

Hundreds have been displaced after the tragic flooding, leaving many in need of a helping hand. Here’s how you can help.

Cleanup efforts began in Buckhorn, Kentucky, on July 31, after devastating flooding ravaged the area. At least 28 fatalities were reported.

Early this week, Kentucky continued to reel in the aftermath of disastrous flooding, an event that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “one of the most devastating, deadly floods that we have seen in our history.” The flooding killed dozens, and the death toll was still rising as of Monday. Hundreds more have been displaced by the catastrophe.

As communities in eastern Kentucky begin to pick up the pieces, here’s what you can do to aid relief efforts.

Members of the Winchester, Kentucky, Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Kentucky, to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

The relief fund, which was set up by Beshear shortly after the flood event to assist those impacted by the floods, is accepting tax-deductible donations online and by mail. As of Saturday afternoon, it had raised more than $684,000 with over 5,600 donations.

The American Red Cross

The Red Cross in Kentucky is assessing needs across nine counties impacted by the flash flooding last week with teams working alongside state and municipal partners. One Red Cross shelter was opened as of Monday in Hazard, Kentucky, with the organization asked to take over another in Floyd County.

Appalachians for Appalachia

A grassroots advocacy movement, Appalachians for Appalachia, has created a Google Doc for organizations such as schools and churches that are providing shelter. The group is also compiling locations that are accepting material donations and detailing specifically what is being requested.

Save the Children

Save the Children has worked to protect children in the aftermath of natural disasters from hurricanes to wildfires and is now accepting donations to its 2022 Eastern Kentucky Flood Crisis Fund. These donations will go toward providing essential items such as water, hygiene kits and diapers.

Evacuees of the flooding in eastern Kentucky gather clothing at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Kentucky, Friday, July 29, 2022. The sportsplex is being used as an emergency shelter, providing food, clothing and a place to stay for those displaced by the flooding. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund

The ARH Foundation Flood Relief Fund is accepting monetary and material donations, including cleaning supplies, baby formula, diapers and supplies, pet food, personal hygiene items, food and other essential items.

"Our residents are in desperate need of generators, transportation, food, water and access to health care and medicine," the fund says on its website. Hours of collection this week will stretch from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., local time. Donors can also purchase an "I Love Appalachia T-Shirt," with the proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky communities that were devastated by the flooding.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit community group in Hazard, Kentucky, is accepting donations through its Appalachian Crisis Aid Fund.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is accepting donated goods in Frankfort, Kentucky, through Aug. 5, with bottled water, toiletries and non-perishable items taking top priority.

“Our Eastern Kentucky neighbors are experiencing a devastating weather event and need our help,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Kentucky residents have a strong sense of community, and whenever there is a need, there are always those willing to help. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will help collect those much-needed supplies and get them to those who need them most. Please keep our Eastern Kentucky farm families and communities in your prayers.”

The department will be collecting donations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A.

GoFundMe

Alongside the multiple GoFundMe campaigns to help individuals, families and communities in Eastern Kentucky, GoFundMe has set up an overarching Summer Storms Relief Fund 2022 to donate to victims of the flooding in St. Louis and Kentucky.

