Kentucky grapples with ‘unimaginable’ loss following catastrophic flooding

The death toll rose to 35 on Monday, days after floodwaters ripped through rural communities, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed, and he added that it will likely take weeks to find all of the bodies.

Powerful storms stalled over Appalachia from July 27-28, with rivers still rising on July 29. At least 16 people were killed, and hundreds forced to flee from their homes.

Four days after historic flooding devastated towns across eastern Kentucky, the death toll continued to rise. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that the number of fatalities had climbed to 35 on Monday as rescue and recovery operations persisted.

Complicating matters were more rounds of rainfall. Heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings across numerous eastern Kentucky counties and hampered rescue efforts on Sunday and Monday.

“The loss is unimaginable,” Beshear wrote on Twitter. “Please, continue to pray for Eastern Kentucky.”

“This is one of the most devastating, deadly floods that we have seen in our history,” Beshear told NBC on Sunday. “With the level of water, we’re going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile-plus from where they were lost.”

Among the flood victims were four siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 8 years old. According to their cousin, Brittany Trego, the search for the four small children began on Thursday, and by Friday morning, Trego confirmed the worst on a Facebook post. All four of the siblings had drowned, but their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, had survived the tragedy, NBC News reported.

Flash flooding leaves Kentucky towns under feet of water

According to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), more than 380 people who were displaced by the flooding were temporarily housed at multiple shelters across the state.

The National Guard from Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia have rescued more than 650 individuals via aircraft, Beshear noted in a press conference on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police has assisted in 624 water rescues thus far, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has assisted in 125 water rescues. A total of 19 individuals and two dogs were rescued via boat by the U.S. National Guard.

On Friday, President Joe Biden approved the Kentucky disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms.

"Homes are washed away, communities are washed away, roads are washed away," Breathitt County judge executive Jeffery Noble told The New York Times. "I've heard of hundred-year floods, but this is way beyond that. In the history of Kentucky, our community has never seen anything like this."

Pat Bradley, a Hindman resident, told AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler that as she stepped out of her home Wednesday, the water had already risen to her knees. Bradley's son rushed to get her out of her home that night, and Bradley added the water rose so quickly that they might not have been able to drive out if they had waited any longer.

"We watched the water rise more, go around the house and in," Bradley said. "It was in the house, two feet on the door."

To aid in the disaster response, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund set up by the state has raised over $684,000 as of Saturday afternoon, with over 5,600 donations. The first expenditure of the funds raised will go to families who are experiencing funeral costs for lost loved ones.

The extreme flooding in the eastern part of the state comes less than a year after parts of western Kentucky were slammed by a historic tornado outbreak that ravaged multiple cities this past December.

As of Monday morning, power outages remained a concern, with over 12,500 customers without power throughout the state, according to PowerOutage.US.

Water outages continued days after the disastrous flooding unfolded. Beshear said during a Saturday press update that 18 tractor-trailer truckloads of water were en route to Kentucky as part of a FEMA response. The return of hotter conditions this week is putting added stress on the need to replenish water resources, he said.

AccuWeather forecasters warn that the flood threat will continue throughout Monday. While the extreme rainfall amounts which were recorded last week in Kentucky are not expected this week, even a small amount of rain could overwhelm rivers, making them rise above flood stage again.

According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham, the soil is "incapable of retaining water," which could lead to more flash flooding in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Temperatures across eastern Kentucky are expected to reach the upper 80s by midweek. On Wednesday, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will likely surpass the century mark in Hindman and Hazard, Kentucky, which were two of the hardest-hit towns. Without power or reliable drinking water, the high temperatures will threaten to cause heat-related illnesses.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler.

