Florida wildfire grows 10 times in size and leads to closure on I95
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated May. 22, 2021 8:15 PM EDT
A wildfire that shut down part of Interstate 95 on May 21 grew exponentially after someone left a campfire unattended. Fortunately, firefighters were able to build containment lines, preventing any damage to structures.
After a Florida wildfire grew ten times in size within the span of just one day, officials say the fire is now 40% contained.
The Tree Frog Wildfire in Indian River County, Florida, surpassed 1,600 acres after a campfire was left unattended on Friday.
Firefighters in the area built up containment lines, allowing the fire to remain contained and avoid damaging any structures.
The fire resulted in the closure of Interstate 95 for a few hours on Friday due to billowing smoke, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
At about 150 acres in size, The Tree Frog Wildfire in Indian River County, Florida, shut down a portion of I-95 on Friday. (Fellsmere Police Department)
At the time of the closure, the fire was estimated to be around 150 acres in size.
Voluntary evacuation notices were also issued on Friday for some residents by the Fellsmere Police. The notice was lifted later in the evening.
One firefighter received a minor injury, but there were no civilian injuries associated with the fire.
Florida Forest Service spokesperson Miguel Nevarez said the lack of rain in the area over the past few days resulted in the fire being difficult to contain. Fire crews were concerned especially with power lines running through the area.
"Florida recently has been under the influence of a broad area of high pressure that has been keeping much of the Southeast dry as of late," AccuWeather Meteorologist Danielle Knittle said.
In the past 10 days, Vero Beach, which is located in Indian River County, has only seen one day with any measurable rainfall, which was yesterday with 0.01 inches. Winds gusting up to 30 mph yesterday also could have contributed to the spread.
After growing from 150 acres to 1,600 acres in less than a day, The Tree Frog Fire is now 40% contained. (Fellsmere Police Department)
Nevarez said the fire could take days to be fully extinguished, TC Palm reported.
"This year especially for this county this is probably the biggest [fire] we’ve had," Nevarez said.
According to Knittle, the forecast does not call for much precipitation in the near future for Indian River County.
"That area unfortunately looks pretty dry going forward over the next week with just a slight chance [for precipitation] come late this upcoming week, but even then it looks to be less than 20%," she said.
"With the dry conditions, temperatures over the next week will be near or above average as well," she explained further. "As a whole, the area is just over 2.5 degrees above normal for the month of May thus far."
