Deadly storms continue charge through Southeast
The storms that swept through Texas Monday continued their trek across the South, spawning tornadoes, damaging buildings and even creating ominous scud clouds.
By
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 5, 2022 7:22 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 5, 2022 9:21 PM EDT
The Mississippi Department of Transportation shared footage from their Newton office on April 5 of what appears to be a suspected tornado sweeping through this street.
Active weather in the Southeast refused to let up Tuesday as tornadoes and severe storms touched down across several states, leaving at least one confirmed death. Threats from severe storms continue in the region and will stick around through Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Storms rolled through Bryan County, Georgia, Tuesday, with the local Sheriff's Office commenting that the northern part of the county in eastern Georgia was "hard hit." The storms claimed one life in the city of Pembroke, a Bryan County coroner confirmed Tuesday evening. No further details are available as of 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
Multiple tornadoes were seen on the ground in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina beginning in the early-afternoon hours Tuesday, with perhaps the most damage noted in Allendale County in southwestern South Carolina -- the least populous county of the state. A tornado was confirmed in the county at 4:05 p.m. EDT, damaging local buildings, and the county's 911 call center reported roofs blown off of local structures around the same time.
The severe event went through county seat Allendale as well as surrounding towns Sycamore and Ulmer, and resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a tornado emergency for the region. Officials in the county stated that three injuries were suffered as a result of the storm, with none currently life-threatening.
A hook echo is seen on the AccuWeather radar near Allendale, South Carolina, at 4 p.m. EDT on April 5, 2022.
The Allendale County tornado was one of several confirmed in South Carolina Tuesday afternoon, as another touched down in northeastern Newberry County at approximately 3:36 p.m. EDT. The tornado was located near the local airport, moving northeast at 35 mph. The state's atmosphere reflected the severe weather, sending ominous cloud coverage over Spartanburg County, among other areas.
The storms continued to roll through South Carolina into Tuesday evening, landing on the ground in Varnville, SC and Manning, SC. In Manning, the damage was quickly noticeable, particularly in a local shopping center.
Tornadoes also hit South Carolina's southern neighbors hard, as Alabama and Georgia were both confirmed to have several during Tuesday afternoon. Reporters in Alabama confirmed tornadoes via radar in several eastern regions in the state, including Elmore County and the city of Troy, where the storm was strong enough to flip over one resident's vehicle.
Two Alabama state hubs, capital city Montgomery and college city Auburn, narrowly missed the damage. One tornado touched down southeast of the state capital in Orion, Alabama, but did not enter the city's metro area. A tornado warning was issued for Auburn with local officials telling residents to seek shelter, but no reports of major damage have been made as of Tuesday evening.
A populated area in Alabama's eastern neighbor of Georgia, the city of Macon, also avoided a direct hit, though a tornado was confirmed via radar north of the city at 3:38 EDT. Other Georgia tornado confirmations Tuesday took place near the U.S. Army installation at Fort Benning, as well as Blakely and north of Payne.
The storms that struck the Southeast Tuesday made their way from East Texas during the morning hours, where they are being blamed for at least one death. As they trekked across the Southeast, the storms also inundated roadways, causing a few roads to close in Atmore, Alabama.
Flood watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday for northern Florida, including Tallahassee, as well as the storm-affected regions in Georgia. Just north of the metro area of Columbia, South Carolina, precipitation totaled 1.76 inches between 1:56 p.m. and 4:56 p.m. EDT.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com.