Daily downpours to drench the Southeast through Independence Day weekend
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 2, 2020 11:59 AM
As heavy rain triggered flash flooding in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, a trash bin was seen floating down a street.
While showers and thunderstorms are commonplace across the South during the summer months, meteorologists are monitoring an area of low pressure that may stall over the region during the next several days. This is likely to lead to a greater-than-normal coverage of thunderstorms over the area throughout the holiday weekend.
As a storm develops over the Gulf Coast on Thursday, rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the region. Although the showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the afternoon and evening hours, the storm in the area will mean that any time of the day could be wet.
This storm is then likely to stall over the area from Friday and right through the holiday weekend. While it will certainly not rain all the time, daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected. With very high amounts of moisture in the air, some of the rain could be heavy and cause instances of flash flooding. In addition, any areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain over multiple days will also be at an enhanced risk for flooding.
"While a majority of the individual storms across the Southeast through the weekend will not be heavy in nature, even repeated rounds of moderate rainfall can lead to some flooding issues across the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Of course, disruptions to those planning events for Independence Day will be an effect of the storm. Anyone planning barbecues, time at the pool, or any other outdoor events will definitely want to have a backup plan with this system in place. Furthermore, the rain and thunderstorms may also cause fireworks displays to be delayed or postponed. Unfortunately, with the system expected to still linger into Sunday, any plans or fireworks set for July 5 may also be in jeopardy.
Due to the long amount of time that the system will over the same general area, rainfall totals may be quite high. By the end of the weekend, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches is expected. This amount of rain will definitely cause issues, even though this is an area of the country that can generally handle a large amount of water.
"Ponding on roadways or even complete washouts are possible for areas repeatedly worked over by rain and storms," Gilbert noted. "Motorists traveling across the region should leave extra travel time and never drive through flooded roadways," continued Gilbert.
Portions of interstates 10, 20, 55 and 95 can be impacted by the storms.
In addition, the repeated rounds of rain could create runoff and even cause rises on creeks and streams. However, the threat of major river flooding appears to be a low probability.
This storm is likely to slowly move off the East Coast early next week. However, meteorologists will continue to monitor the system, as it may have some risk to develop into a tropical system.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
