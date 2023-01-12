Atlanta, Nashville among cities facing severe weather risk Thursday

A man and his child witnessed this large dust devil forming in the Wichita Mountains in Indiahoma, Oklahoma, on Jan. 8, after a controlled burning.

The same storm that was responsible for the atmospheric river earlier this week in California began to reorganize in the Plains Wednesday night. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that this system combined with a cold front could result in volatile weather in the Southeast Thursday.

Thunderstorms were already giving people an early wake-up call in southern Illinois and western Kentucky Thursday morning. Elsewhere, a few thunderstorms were beginning to develop in far eastern Texas. It is those storms that are forecast to strengthen and march eastward.

"Single thunderstorms will congeal rather quickly Thursday morning, forming a line that moves across much of the Southeast at a quick pace through the day," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Michael Youman.

Although a few reports of wind and hail were recorded Wednesday night, the aforementioned ingredients are expected to lead to a more widespread and significant severe risk Thursday.

Reports of damage emerged as severe storms tracked through northwestern Alabama Thursday morning. According to local law enforcement, a number of people were reportedly trapped in a building near the rural town of Delmar, in Winston County, Alabama.

Mild air combined with a burst of high winds tens of thousands of feet above the ground at jet stream level will combine to trigger severe weather," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Nashville, Tennessee; Huntsville and Mobile, Alabama; and Panama City and Apalachicola, Florida, are just a few locations that may be affected by strong to severe thunderstorms.

However, there will be an embedded zone in which there is a heightened risk of severe weather. The metropolitan areas of Montgomery, Alabama, and Atlanta fall within this area.

"Strong winds will be the main concern, but a few tornadoes on the leading edge of the line cannot be ruled out," said Youman.

While all locations in the severe risk area can have flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, it is the corridor from Montgomery to Atlanta where there will be a higher risk of damaging winds.

Interstates 10, 20, 40, 55 and 75 could all be impacted. Even where severe weather does not occur, heavy rainfall can cause reduced visibility and vehicles to hydroplane.

The line of thunderstorms will continue eastward into Thursday evening. At that time, Knoxville, Tennessee; Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina; and Augusta, Georgia, may be impacted. These storms will affect a stretch of Interstate 85, likely after the evening commute.

Storms will begin to lose intensity later Thursday evening, but downpours and gusty winds may reach as far as Raleigh and Fayetteville, North Carolina, before the thunderstorms fall apart altogether.

By the time the line of storms moves offshore, only a few showers are likely to remain. The tail end of the cold front is likely to move through the Florida Peninsula Friday. Severe weather is not anticipated, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.