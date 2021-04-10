At least 2 killed amid severe storms that spawned baseball-sized hail
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Apr. 10, 2021 6:15 PM EDT
At least one person was killed and seven injured after a tornado ripped apart homes near Palmetto, Louisiana, overnight from April 9 into 10. AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler had the story.
Severe weather worries have once again proved to be worth the fright in the southern U.S. after storms fired to life on Friday afternoon and tore across the South into Saturday morning.
At least two fatalities have been reported from the outbreak, as strong winds sent a tree toppling onto a mobile home near Blanchard, Louisiana, on Friday evening, claiming the life of a 48-year-old man, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.
Neighbors of the victim told Wadell that the storms had been nearby and that winds at the time of the tragedy had been notably strong.
Previously, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard told AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler one person was killed and seven others injured from the tornado.
On Saturday, Loeffler reported from Bolton Road in Palmetto, Louisiana, where cars where left upside down and debris was scattered throughout the town. A suspected tornado moved through the area overnight, awakening resident Eva Council and her husband.
“We heard the wind coming strong and my husband said “Okay, let’s move” and so we across and came in here,” Council said, standing amid the debris of her badly damaged home. “Glass was coming in from the door right there and we could hear as everything was starting to crumble.”
Despite the Council’s roof being ripped off, the couple escaped to the bathroom where they safely waited out the storm in the bath tub.
“Everything just crumbled around us, but we were okay,” she said. “The only thing I remember thinking was ‘We trust you Lord, no matter what happens.’”
Towering storms erupted in portions of eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and northeastern Texas Friday afternoon and evening. These storms were able to produce fierce, damaging wind gusts and widespread hail. In Texas, hailstones up to 3.0 inches in diameter --larger than a baseball -- plummeted to earth. Over 200 reports of hail poured in from across the South Friday and Friday night.
Winds of up to 65 mph were reported in the southern portion of Arkansas, and nearly 32,000 customers experienced power outages as the storms kicked off, according to PowerOutage.US.
Thousands of residents across Louisiana and Mississippi also saw their power flicker out as the storms moved in later Friday evening. By Saturday morning, power outages skyrocketed to more than 115,000 customers, collectively, from Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.
As the storms began to spread to the east on Saturday, power outage numbers in Florida began to mount. As of Saturday evening, many of those power outages were addressed but over 70,000 residents were still in the dark.
Flooding rainfall also became a large issue rather quickly across parts of the South that had already been inundated with rounds of drenching rain since early last month. At one point early Saturday morning, nearly half a million people were under flash flood warnings across the southern tier of Mississippi.
Across southern Mississippi, widespread reports of 1.75 to 3.25 inches of rainfall were recorded in just a six-hour period from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. In some of the worst flooding instances reported across the area, floodwaters could be seen submerging the bottom-third of cars.
This radar image, captured very early Saturday morning on April 10, 2021, shows strong-to-severe storms tearing across portions of the South. (AccuWeather)
In addition to damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential downpours, as Friday night progressed, the threat for tornadoes increased.
On Friday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson, Mississippi, confirmed at least one tornado was on the ground approximately 30 miles northeast of Jackson. Farther west and just a few hours later, a report from the Arkansas State Police detailed a funnel cloud spotted near Hope, Arkansas, in the southwestern portion of the state.
Shortly after midnight CDT, more than 3.0 million people across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi were placed under a tornado watch as feisty storms continued to explode across the area. Just two hours later, another tornado watch was issued and an additional 2.0 million people across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were placed on high alert for destructive storms.
While there was initially concern that Friday night's storms could develop into an intense derecho, AccuWeather forecasters say it is unlikely the designation will be reached. A derecho is a swift-moving complex of thunderstorms that produces extensive wind damage over hundreds of miles.
"Since two storm complexes ended up developing, it is unlikely such a lengthy path of damage reports will be attributed to one complex to meet the criteria for a derecho," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Regardless of the official designation, wind damage was the norm across much of the southern U.S. through Friday night, with nearly 100 reports across the area. Tree branches and loose debris were flung through the air by strong winds, damaging cars, homes and businesses alike.
As the storms continued to set their sights farther east on Saturday, damage was reported across the Florida panhandle. Residents and those attempting to enjoy spring break in Panama City, Florida, took to social media to share videos of a waterspout turned land-spout.
The City of Panama City Beach reported damage to a house and Blu Convenient Store on Front Beach Road and Wells Street. At least three people escaped from these structures with minor injuries. There are also reports of an overturned structure damage from lightning strikes.
