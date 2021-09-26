6.0 earthquake shakes Greece, one casualty reported
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Sep. 27, 2021 5:07 AM EDT
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Heraklion, Greece, at 9:17 a.m., local time, on Monday, shaking portions of Greece and Turkey. One casualty and 11 injuries have been reported as of Monday morning.
Two churches and other buildings, including shops and residential, were damaged during the earthquake. One of these churches, the church of Prophet Elias in Arkalochori, which was undergoing construction at the time, had parts collapsed during the earthquake. One casualty was reported from this damage. Another person was trapped in his home in Patisidero, Greece.
Structure damage was reported across much of Arkalochori, Greece, and schools and hotels were evacuated across Crete, Greece. In addition, there was also damage to water supply networks following the earthquake, contributing to the school evacuations.
The streets of the village over the epicenter were flooded with residents seeking safety and rubble from damaged buildings. Some roads were closed in Crete as well due to a landslide, which crushed a car. A tsunami risk warning was also issued by local authorities.
Aftershocks ensued across the area, including a 4.6 magnitude earthquake just to the south of the original quake, and a 4.5 magnitude earthquake to the north, though five were felt, according to the EMSC. Some of these were even felt as far as Athens, Greece, and Izmir, Turkey.
"Today, high temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 70s to lower 80s Fahrenheit (24-28 degrees Celsius) across the largest of the Greek Islands, Crete," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smythmyer. Conditions should remain sunny, with a few clouds developing on Tuesday, ideal for cleanup. Very little rainfall is in the forecast this week, however, there is a chance for a brief thunderstorm to pass over the island on Wednesday, according to Smythmyer.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
