19 dead, many others missing following historic Kentucky flooding

“We’ve never seen something like this,” Kentucky’s governor said Friday as rescue crews worked frantically to rescue people still trapped by the floodwaters.

Residents say the water began rising so fast overnight Wednesday that just minutes made the difference between getting to safety and and getting trapped in floodwaters.

Flood warnings remained in place across eastern Kentucky early Saturday, two days after a historic flooding event devastated towns across the region and left at least 19 dead. More than 300 people who were displaced by the flooding were being temporarily housed at state parks, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Due to unsafe air travel, Beshear’s tour of the flooded areas has been postponed.

On Friday, President Joe Biden approved the Kentucky disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms.

In an interview with CNN Friday morning, Beshear said, “This is so deadly, and it hit so hard, and it hit in the middle of the night.” He told Brianna Keilar on CNN’s “New Day” that although eastern Kentucky often floods, “we’ve never seen something like this.”

The Kentucky State Police and the National Guards of Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia and other crews are working around the clock to rescue people who are still trapped by floodwaters. According to Beshear, more than 290 people have been rescued so far.

"The damage suffered is enormous, and recovery will be a long-term effort," Beshear said over Twitter. "This assistance is critical to our efforts and essential for our people."

Flash flooding leaves Kentucky towns under feet of water

Near the Kentucky and Virginia border, resident Chole Adams was forced to flee her home as the water started to rise, according to a Facebook post by her father, Terry Adams. Adams put her dog in a container that would float and then swam to a neighboring rooftop where she waited with her dog for hours until she was rescued.

The extreme flooding in the eastern part of the state comes less than a year after parts of western Kentucky were slammed by a historic tornado outbreak that ravaged multiple cities this past December.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Beshear announced that a state of emergency has been declared in Perry, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher and Pike counties. The state of emergency that was declared in Floyd County on Wednesday afternoon remained in effect as well.

Three state parks were opened for those who lost their homes and had nowhere else to stay. The Breathitt County Courthouse also opened its doors to those in need of temporary housing, according to the Breathitt County EMS.

"A lot of people are going to lose their homes, or they are not going to be habitable for some time," Beshear said in a press conference.

Damage assessment and restoration will likely continue for several days as the AccuWeather forecast calls for more rain.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said that even though there will be a break from the wet weather on Saturday, it will be short-lived.

“More storms are expected Sunday, so, unfortunately, flash flooding will remain a concern through the weekend at least,” Pydynowski said.

As the region braces for more rain, Gov. Beshear asked for prayers.

Storm chaser Brandon Clement captured footage as the sun rose on Thursday of the extensive flooding that seemed to wash away entire properties in the eastern Kentucky town of Hindman, located about 93 miles southeast of Lexington.

Some residents were waiting on rooftops or clinging to trees as they waited to be rescued by Kentucky National Guard members and other emergency crews that were deployed, according to Beshear. The governor said the state had a limited number of aircraft with the necessary equipment to airlift those stranded residents. As a result, Tennessee and West Virginia National Guards sent extra aircraft to assist in rescues.

Pat Bradley, a Hindman resident, told AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler that as she stepped out of her home Wednesday, the water had already risen to her knees. Bradley's son rushed to get her out of her home that night, and Bradley added the water rose so quickly that they might not have been able to drive out if they had waited any longer.

"We are dealing with a catastrophic and historic flash flooding situation in parts of the region," WYMT News Director and Anchor Steve Hensley said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. "I’ve never seen water come off the hill behind my house like this. There are people trapped and homes and roads flooded."

Most of the rain started around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and continued to accumulate overnight Thursday, according to the Kentucky Mesonet, which has weather-monitoring stations statewide.

Over the past 72 hours, the bulk of the rain has been isolated to southeastern Kentucky. More than 8 inches has fallen in Breathitt, Perry, Owsley, Knott, Clay and Letcher counties.

"This is by far the worst flooding disaster at least of my lifetime," Beshear told Lester Holt Thursday evening on NBC Nightly News.

A school in Buckhorn, Kentucky, was seen surrounded by floodwaters on July 28, as flash flooding raged through parts of eastern Kentucky.

The North Fork Kentucky River at Jackson, Kentucky, broke its record height of 43.10 feet, which was set in 1939 when it rose to 43.47 feet Thursday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

"This is not the time of year that river would normally flood," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell said. "Of the top 30 record heights at this location, none were between June and December, and most were from January to March."

This abnormally flooded river only worsened the flooding concerns across eastern Kentucky into Friday morning.

Beshear opened an online portal for donations that would go to residents affected by the flooding after he warned that property damage would be extensive.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky," Beshear said. "I wish I could tell you why areas, where people may not have that much, continue to get hit and lose everything. I can’t give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is everything we can. These are our people. Let’s make sure we help them out.”

Additional reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler.

