Why a hammock will improve your backyard space
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 1:21 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Hammocks are a great way to take the pressure off your spine, engage your vestibular system, and most importantly, send us into a blissful state of relaxation. There's a reason that gently rocking babies can help put them to sleep, and the same goes for adults.
Not only can you lose track of time with your head buried in between the pages of a novel when you're looking for some alone time, but they're also a great way to wind down with your spouse after a hard day at work. The ultimate romantic escapism.
Hammocks nowadays aren't restricted to being between two sturdy trees, as there are many options to find a steel-framed stand that the hammock attaches to so you can place it anywhere in your yard.
Vivere's Double Deluxe Natural with Fringe Hammock Combo with 9ft Stand
$91.05,
$129.97
The Vivere Double Deluxe Natural with Fringe Hammock Combo comes with a nine-fott stand, so you can place it anywhere in your garden or patio -- wherever gets the most sun.
The hammock is tightly woven from high-quality cotton thread, which ensures durability, and the heavy-duty steel hammock stand means you don't need two sturdy trees to enjoy the luxuries of a hammock. Choose between the 15 designs, whichever matches your garden space best.

Cambria Spreader Bar Hammock with Stand
$167.99
The Cambria Spreader Bar Hammock is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and is perfect for sunrooms. It comes with a durable steel free-standing frame that features an H-shaped base with a center-beam stand. The hammock itself is woven from a quarter-inch thick rope and can hold up to 275 pounds of weight, while the solid hardwood spreaders in a natural stain provide support and drape the net hammock.

Cora Double Camping Hammock
$87.99,
$102.53
If you already own a stand, or have the ideal spot and are looking for just the hammock, this Cora Double Hammock creates the perfect relaxing environment for two. Made with polyester that is stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and all-around weather-resistant, and comes with a beachy striped design to transform your backyard.

Best Choice Products 2-Person Brazilian-Style Cotton Double Hammock Bed w/ Portable Carrying Bag Rainbow
$24.99,
$42.99
If portability, durability, and comfort are on your list of priorities, then look no further than this 2-person Brazilian-style cotton hammock bed that comes with a portable carrying bag -- perfect for any camping trip. It has a high weight capacity of 450 pounds.

Mainstays Belden Park Quilted Hammock with Stand and Pillow for Outdoor Patio, Green-90.55"L
$80.00
Designed for just one, this Mainstays Belden Park Quilted Hammock comes with a stand and a matching pillow for extra comfort, measuring 90.55 inches in length and supports up to 250 pounds.

