This inventor uses rain to reveal hidden sidewalk art

Peregrine Church and Rainworks have found a way to turn rainy weather into a moment of surprise with art only appearing when rain hits the pavement.

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AccuWeather’s Ali Reid reports that a Seattle artist uses a hydrophobic spray to create sidewalk art that only appears when it rains, transforming gray days into moments of surprise.

Rainy days are usually something to power through. For one Seattle artist, they’re the entire point.

Peregrine Church, known as the “rain painter” behind Rainworks, has found a way to turn gray, drizzly weather into a moment of surprise. His artwork doesn’t show up in sunshine. It appears only when rain hits the pavement.

“Seattle has been the perfect canvas,” Church said. “We have this unfortunate situation where it gets rainy even though people prefer the sun — and if it’s gonna happen, why not do something artistic with it?”

In a city famous for its steady drizzle, Church saw opportunity in the forecast. The idea took shape after he came across a video about water-repelling materials and began imagining how they could transform everyday spaces.

“What if you could use it on a stencil … and put that on a surface that changes color when it gets wet … my brain kind of put it all together,” he said.

Rainworks rain-activated art. (Image credit: Rainworks)

The key is a hydrophobic coating, a spray designed to repel water. When applied to concrete, it prevents moisture from soaking in. Normally, sidewalks darken when they’re wet. But treated areas stay dry and lighter in color, revealing patterns, images or messages when it rains.

“When it goes on the surface, it keeps everything dry so water can’t penetrate it now,” Church explained. “Concrete normally gets dark when it gets wet but when you spray it with the coating now, the water can’t penetrate so even if water gets on it, it will stay light colored.”

As rain falls, the untreated pavement darkens around the design, making the hidden artwork suddenly visible.

Early versions of the project didn’t quite work as planned. A visible haze from the coating ruined the illusion. But after partnering with a manufacturer to develop a clearer, nearly invisible formula, the concept evolved into what’s now known as Rainworks.

Rainworks rain-activated art. (Image credit: Rainworks)

Church first tested it publicly in May 2014 with a simple message: “Stay dry out there.”

The goal was never just about the art--it was about changing how people feel when the sky turns gray.

“When it gets gray and rainy, everyone’s moods kind of drop… but if you can use that same thing… to give people something to look forward to… you can turn things around,” he said.

Today, Rainworks designs have appeared in cities around the world, turning ordinary sidewalks into temporary canvases—and offering a reminder that even gloomy weather can bring a little brightness.