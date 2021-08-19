How to transform your home with the Philips Hue Smart lighting
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 19, 2021 10:03 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There are times of hygge and coziness in every season. From the thunderous downpours in summer to the dark early nights in autumn, there's no better time to get you in the mood to rush home after work and snuggle up on the sofa with a classic rom-com.
Lighting plays a huge part in making your home a cozy setting.
It's often overlooked. Depending on the lights you opt for, you can completely transform an atmosphere. The most notable atmosphere changes with regard to lighting are yellow lights providing a warmer, comforting feel to a room, whereas white wash lights feed a modern and clean look.
Just by choosing a particular placement of lamps and bulbs, you can turn your living room into a mini cinema, allowing the setting to emphasize the gripping action on the big screen.
By ‘installing’ smart lighting you roam free and will never be restricted in lighting again. It's easy to install as it's as simple as replacing your bulbs and plugging the hub into your wifi box, downloading an app and press allow.
Smart lighting gives you the freedom to choose whether you want the warm-yellow atmosphere ideal for date night or the whitewash lighting that presents a minimalist and fresh feel to the setting. But, it’s not just limited to two colors, in fact, some bulbs have up to 16 million colors to choose from- and yes, you read that right- 16 million. Perfect for gaming, movies, or supporting your local team on football night.
One of the main features we love most with smart lighting is that it can be controlled strictly through a voice command when you leave or return home and with timers.
Download the Philips Hue app on your mobile device.
Unbox the starter kit, and plug the Philips Hue Bridge into your WiFi hub with an ethernet cable. You'll know it's working when the lights on the bridge light up. The app should detect the bridge.
Decide where your bulbs are going to go. Take into consideration areas you'll spend the most time, and how safe it is to access. You can place your smart bulbs in lamps, or regular light fittings in the ceiling or on the walls.
The next step is to unbox your smart bulbs and switch them over in the designated light fixings. The bridge will automatically pick up and connect to the bulbs, linking them to your app.
If you're working with a dimmer switch, pull out the plastic strip located at the bottom of the device, and it will immediately connect to the app as the bulbs did. You can stick the dimmer switch anywhere you please by removing the adhesive tape at the back and sticking it to a surface.
Now everything is installed, the next steps are to set up the system itself. You do this all through the app and designating every bulb to a room. this allows you to turn all the lights off in one room at a click of a button on your mobile phone. You can also sync the colors.
To set up the automated schedules, head over to the 'Routines' section in the app and find the type of routine you want to set up, and choose the timings. This can be for when you arrive home from when you wake up in the morning.
Starter kit E26
Philips Hue
$199.99
This starter kit is the perfect place to start, you can always add more bulbs at a later date as the hub allows up to 50 connections.
This kit comes with 4 bulbs (be sure to check what fittings your light requires before ordering).
The bulbs have a lifespan of 25,000 hours and no detail goes unmissed, with 60,000 shades of white to choose from and 60 million colors, you can create the perfect setting for all circumstances and without having to press a button.
You can also attach LED strips, which can be stuck underneath cabinets, behind the TV and pretty much anywhere else you feel will suit a backlight.
Buy it here
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Philips Hue
$279.99
LED strips are a great way to transform your living room or gaming setup into a theatrical experience. Simply run the strip behind your TV or monitor, underneath a counter, or behind any grooves and the exciting colors will project onto your walls as a backlight. Alternately you can set LED strips underneath your kitchen cupboards to brighten and modernize the space. Choose between three sizes: 55", 65", or 75".
Buy it here
