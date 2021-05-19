Great men's swimsuits to order ahead of Memorial Day
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 19, 2021 11:08 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Memorial Day is fast approaching which means the pools are opening back up and outdoor water fun is coming back in full swing.
With 2020 being as sequestered and closed down as it was, you may be opening your summer storage bins for the first time in a while and realizing that your go-to swim shorts from years past are just not going to cut it this season (or simply not going to make it).
Have no fear! There is a great assortment of durable, comfortable, and versatile swimsuits that await you this summer. Fast-drying and cooling technologies have only improved.
Take a look at our list of trunks and shirts down below so you can refresh your summer swim look and enjoy it for years to come.
Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L.Bean Men's Classic Supplex Sport Shorts, 8", Color Platinum
$35
There have no doubt been a few times that you were pulled into an impromptu water fight and you've had to peel off your soaking wet shorts after and it was one of the most uncomfortable sensations. No longer! These shorts are perfect for running, kayaking, just walking around and enjoying the heat, and summer! Wear them when you run to the store and take a plunge into the beach the next moment.
Buy it here
Swim Shorts in Pink Short Length
ASOS Design Swim Shorts Short Length, Color Pink
$18
This shorter inseam is in and sure to bring your poolside style to a whole new level. Enjoy a more encompassing tan and a lightweight fabric so that you aren't bogged down while your slipping, sliding, and cannonballing into the great watery depths. Plus, this brand comes in many sizes including Plus and Tall so that all can enjoy the stylish cut of this swim short.
Buy it here
Banks Hybrid Swim Shorts
Vuori Banks Hybrid Swim Shorts, 7.5", Color Redwood Linen Texture
$68
These hybrid swim shorts by Yuori are another sneaky pair of swim shorts where you can wear them just in your day to day and then go for a swim in the deep blue sea. And, once your done with your swim, hop out and enjoy the quick-drying fabric technology that will keep you comfortable all summer long. Plus, secure pockets for your wallet, phone, and keys is always a must.
Buy it here
Elastic Calder Micro Strip Swim Trunks
Onia Calder Micro Strip Swim Trunks, 7.5", Color Deep Navy
$102
Many of the other hybrid shorts featured in this list have been semi-obvious that they were multi-purpose, but these shorts are stealth at their versatility. These high-fashion trunks are durable and comfortable with superfine mesh lining, custom hardware, and reinforced pockets. While walking across the boardwalk or cruise ship, you're going to want a pair of these bestsellers.
Buy it here
Chubbies Swim Trunks
Chubbies Swim Trunks, 5.5", Color Navy with Palm Trees
$70
The other trunks on the list so far have been monochromatic and rather bland so that they can pass as both shorts and trunks, but with this pair of the notorious Chubbies, you can have the best of both worlds; a high-quality swimsuit that will last you years and a fun, playful pattern to best express your personality and taste.
Buy it here
Printed Swim Trunks
Old Navy Printed Swim Trunks, 8", Color Flamingo
$30
If you find yourself more of a traditionalist and classic man, but want a little funky color and pattern, the Old Navy Printed Trunks with the 8" inseam are just for you. They are the classic length and style to give you a more comfortable fit, but you are definitely not going to be just another John Doe walking along when you choose your favorite between eight different patterns and colors.
Buy it here
Runner Swim Shorts
ASOS Design Runner Swim Shorts, Color Black with White Piping
$15
Running along the beachfront is a favorite of avid runners and if you find yourself in that category, you're going to want to get yourself a pair of these runner swim shorts. The shorts are a nice shape and style for running to reduce chafing and they make the jog into the water's edge all the simpler and more available. There is nothing like the versatility of this piece of summer clothing.
Buy it here
The Anchor Trunk
Fair Harbor The Anchor, 8", Color Rainbow Three Stripe
$68
Another classic length trunk, but with your traditional styles as well. But, despite being maybe the safer choice, it is a high performance swim trunk that is durable, soft, supportive, and built with some amazing tech. Enjoy a built-in Cool Max Liner, a naturally odor resistant fabric, durable water repellent coating, and a sustainable manufacturing process. That's right, this trunk is made from 88% recycled plastic bottles which equates about 12 plastic bottles!
Buy it here
Long Sleeve Swim Tee
Lands' End Long Sleeve Swim Tee Rash Guard, Color Radiant Navy
$40
Perhaps you want a sleek, seamless swim or you have a lot of moles you're worried about or you just don't want to burn, put on sunscreen, or show off that farmer's tan, a swim shirt is the answer to your prayers. This swim shirt fabric used by Lands' End is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV protectant! Plus, like many of the trunks on this list, you can just wear this shirt out and about while you're walking the dog or shopping on the pier.
Buy it here
Swift River Cooling Sun Shirt
L.L.Bean Swift River Cooling Sun Short-Sleeve Shirt, Color Carbon Navy
$45
Another swim shirt to help protect you from harmful UV rays, but with short-sleeves! If you want a swim shirt, but tend to overheat, this is the perfect shirt for you as it is manufactured with Coolcore® chemical-free cooling technology. The fabric of L.L.Bean's Swift River Sun Shirt helps regulate moisture evaporation so you stay cool even as the days get longer and the sun gets hotter.
Buy it here
Swim shorts and shirts are a must this summer. Whether you're going on a much-needed beach trip, a water park excursion, or just your backyard BBQ that always turns into a water fight, make sure you have one of these trusty suits at your disposal.
And, while you're enjoying 2021's summer to the fullest, make sure you're keeping yourself well protected from harmful UV rays.
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Great men's swimsuits to order ahead of Memorial Day
By Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 19, 2021 11:08 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Memorial Day is fast approaching which means the pools are opening back up and outdoor water fun is coming back in full swing.
With 2020 being as sequestered and closed down as it was, you may be opening your summer storage bins for the first time in a while and realizing that your go-to swim shorts from years past are just not going to cut it this season (or simply not going to make it).
Have no fear! There is a great assortment of durable, comfortable, and versatile swimsuits that await you this summer. Fast-drying and cooling technologies have only improved.
Take a look at our list of trunks and shirts down below so you can refresh your summer swim look and enjoy it for years to come.
Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L.Bean Men's Classic Supplex Sport Shorts, 8", Color Platinum
$35
There have no doubt been a few times that you were pulled into an impromptu water fight and you've had to peel off your soaking wet shorts after and it was one of the most uncomfortable sensations. No longer! These shorts are perfect for running, kayaking, just walking around and enjoying the heat, and summer! Wear them when you run to the store and take a plunge into the beach the next moment.
Buy it here
Swim Shorts in Pink Short Length
ASOS Design Swim Shorts Short Length, Color Pink
$18
This shorter inseam is in and sure to bring your poolside style to a whole new level. Enjoy a more encompassing tan and a lightweight fabric so that you aren't bogged down while your slipping, sliding, and cannonballing into the great watery depths. Plus, this brand comes in many sizes including Plus and Tall so that all can enjoy the stylish cut of this swim short.
Buy it here
Banks Hybrid Swim Shorts
Vuori Banks Hybrid Swim Shorts, 7.5", Color Redwood Linen Texture
$68
These hybrid swim shorts by Yuori are another sneaky pair of swim shorts where you can wear them just in your day to day and then go for a swim in the deep blue sea. And, once your done with your swim, hop out and enjoy the quick-drying fabric technology that will keep you comfortable all summer long. Plus, secure pockets for your wallet, phone, and keys is always a must.
Buy it here
Elastic Calder Micro Strip Swim Trunks
Onia Calder Micro Strip Swim Trunks, 7.5", Color Deep Navy
$102
Many of the other hybrid shorts featured in this list have been semi-obvious that they were multi-purpose, but these shorts are stealth at their versatility. These high-fashion trunks are durable and comfortable with superfine mesh lining, custom hardware, and reinforced pockets. While walking across the boardwalk or cruise ship, you're going to want a pair of these bestsellers.
Buy it here
MORE TO CONSIDER:
Chubbies Swim Trunks
Chubbies Swim Trunks, 5.5", Color Navy with Palm Trees
$70
The other trunks on the list so far have been monochromatic and rather bland so that they can pass as both shorts and trunks, but with this pair of the notorious Chubbies, you can have the best of both worlds; a high-quality swimsuit that will last you years and a fun, playful pattern to best express your personality and taste.
Buy it here
Printed Swim Trunks
Old Navy Printed Swim Trunks, 8", Color Flamingo
$30
If you find yourself more of a traditionalist and classic man, but want a little funky color and pattern, the Old Navy Printed Trunks with the 8" inseam are just for you. They are the classic length and style to give you a more comfortable fit, but you are definitely not going to be just another John Doe walking along when you choose your favorite between eight different patterns and colors.
Buy it here
Runner Swim Shorts
ASOS Design Runner Swim Shorts, Color Black with White Piping
$15
Running along the beachfront is a favorite of avid runners and if you find yourself in that category, you're going to want to get yourself a pair of these runner swim shorts. The shorts are a nice shape and style for running to reduce chafing and they make the jog into the water's edge all the simpler and more available. There is nothing like the versatility of this piece of summer clothing.
Buy it here
The Anchor Trunk
Fair Harbor The Anchor, 8", Color Rainbow Three Stripe
$68
Another classic length trunk, but with your traditional styles as well. But, despite being maybe the safer choice, it is a high performance swim trunk that is durable, soft, supportive, and built with some amazing tech. Enjoy a built-in Cool Max Liner, a naturally odor resistant fabric, durable water repellent coating, and a sustainable manufacturing process. That's right, this trunk is made from 88% recycled plastic bottles which equates about 12 plastic bottles!
Buy it here
Long Sleeve Swim Tee
Lands' End Long Sleeve Swim Tee Rash Guard, Color Radiant Navy
$40
Perhaps you want a sleek, seamless swim or you have a lot of moles you're worried about or you just don't want to burn, put on sunscreen, or show off that farmer's tan, a swim shirt is the answer to your prayers. This swim shirt fabric used by Lands' End is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV protectant! Plus, like many of the trunks on this list, you can just wear this shirt out and about while you're walking the dog or shopping on the pier.
Buy it here
Swift River Cooling Sun Shirt
L.L.Bean Swift River Cooling Sun Short-Sleeve Shirt, Color Carbon Navy
$45
Another swim shirt to help protect you from harmful UV rays, but with short-sleeves! If you want a swim shirt, but tend to overheat, this is the perfect shirt for you as it is manufactured with Coolcore® chemical-free cooling technology. The fabric of L.L.Bean's Swift River Sun Shirt helps regulate moisture evaporation so you stay cool even as the days get longer and the sun gets hotter.
Buy it here
Swim shorts and shirts are a must this summer. Whether you're going on a much-needed beach trip, a water park excursion, or just your backyard BBQ that always turns into a water fight, make sure you have one of these trusty suits at your disposal.
And, while you're enjoying 2021's summer to the fullest, make sure you're keeping yourself well protected from harmful UV rays.Report a Typo