Fighter jets collide during Idaho air show

The four crew members ejected via parachute and landed safely after the collision during the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighter Skies Air Show.

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Spectators watched in shock after two Navy E/A-18G Growlers collided during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on May 17. Officials later said all four pilots were safe.

Two jets collided on Sunday during the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Idaho, causing four airmen to eject from the aircraft and parachute to safety.

The incident occurred 2 miles northwest of the base in the afternoon and featured two U.S. Navy E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler demo team aircraft, The New York Times reported.

According to Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the two jets were from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island, Washington, and were performing an aerial demonstration.

"I just filmed this. I'm in shock," said Shane Odgen, who recorded a video of the crash.

Spectators watch jets during the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighter Skies Airshow in Idaho on May 17, 2026. (Image credit: Air St. Luke's) Air St. Luke's

“We commend the professionalism of everyone involved on the scene and offer our thoughts to all parties as the recovery efforts and investigation proceed,” said Air St. Luke’s, a rapid response organization that supported the event, in a Facebook post. “We are thankful that all parties survived and that the injuries reported were not life-threatening.”

Mountain Home Air Force Base canceled the remainder of the air show following the incident.

The aircraft crashed onto Grand View Highway, also known as Idaho 167, which prompted Elmore County to close the roadway. According to the Idaho State Police, the highway will be closed until further notice, with no public access between South Simco Road and State Highway 67 (Airbase Road) while officials conduct an investigation.

Four jets at the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Idaho on May 17, 2026. (Image credit: Air St. Luke's) Air St. Luke's

The air show, which was set to take place Saturday and Sunday, was a free event open to the public that featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

After the crash fire was contained, Mountain Home said that it was safe for guests to leave the base.

“First and foremost, we are incredibly thankful that everyone involved in today’s incident is safe,” said Col. David R. Gunter, wing commander, 366th Fighter Wing in a Facebook post. “And to all of our guests here today, I can’t tell you how much we appreciated your patience, trust and support.”