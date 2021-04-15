After rapid intensification, Surigae strengthens into 1st typhoon of 2021
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Apr. 14, 2021 10:48 AM EDT
Updated Apr. 15, 2021 6:31 PM EDT
This infrared satellite image shows Typhoon Surigae churning over the Pacific Ocean on April 15, 2021. (CIRA RAAMB)
The first typhoon of 2021 in the western Pacific Basin formed on Friday, local time, after Surigae underwent rapid intensification, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Typhoon Surigae was packing 75-mph winds and moving west-southwest at about 6 mph after it reached typhoon strength.
For comparison, a Category 1 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific has maximum winds of at least 74 mph. Wind gusts were reaching above 90-mph.
Surigae, which became a tropical storm over the Philippine Sea on Wednesday while churning midway between Guam and the Philippines, is now the first tropical cyclone to form anywhere in the northern hemisphere in 2021.
AccuWeather meteorologists say as the storm strengthens, it could develop into a powerful typhoon.
The storm will be called Bising once it enters the area monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Once a tropical storm or typhoon enters this area, it is given a name by PAGASA separate from the international name that it may have already been given.
“Conditions will be favorable for further strengthening,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman. The storm could reach the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane as it draws closer to land.
The combination of light wind shear and warm ocean waters will aid in the strengthening of the system.
This satellite loop shows Severe Tropical Storm Surigae gaining strength across the Philippine Sea as the sun sets Thursday evening, April 15, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB)
"Surigae could at least threaten or brush the eastern Philippines later this weekend or early next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
The amount of impacts to the Philippines will depend on how quickly the budding typhoon makes a turn to the north over the weekend.
If Surigae turns to the north sooner, the core of strongest wind and heaviest rain can miss the Philippines and remain across the open waters of the Philippine Sea.
However, should Surigae remain on a westward track slightly longer, strong winds and the heaviest rain could lash the eastern Philippines.
If Surigae tracks far enough west it could spread heavy rain and damaging winds from eastern Mindanao to eastern Visayas and perhaps eastern Luzon from late Saturday into early next week, local time, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Rain amounts across the Philippines are expected to reach 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) in the eastern Visayas and southeast Luzon with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches). This can lead to flash flooding and the threat for mudslides across the region.
In eastern Luzon and northeast Mindanao, rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) is expected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mm (8 inches).
Winds from the storm will highly depend on how close the typhoon tracks to the coast, though Nicholls anticipates the possibility for wind gusts to near 160 km/h (100 mph), which can lead to power outages and some structural damage.
Regardless of the exact track, the strong winds from the storm are likely to produce dangerous seas across the eastern Philippines beginning late this week and continuing into early next week. Boaters should use caution if venturing into offshore waters.
After turning to the north of the Philippines, Surigae is likely to run into less favorable conditions for tropical cyclones, which should cause it to lose wind intensity later next week. However, it will still have to be watched closely as impacts to Iwo To and the Volcano Islands to the south of mainland Japan cannot yet be ruled out.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.