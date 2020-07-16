Tropics may come alive this weekend in East Pacific
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 16, 2020 12:20 PM
Plan your hurricane evacuation in advance; it’s never too early to do so. The worst you can do in the event of a hurricane is prepare at the last minute.
The tropics are quiet around much of the world right now, but there is one area in the Eastern Pacific Ocean that warrants forecasters' attention.
Despite a lull of organized tropical activity this week, such as depressions, storms or hurricanes, several tropical waves have been sweeping from Central America into the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
"While there are no organized systems in the region right now, there are three distinct waves we continue to monitor as they move through the Eastern Pacific Ocean Basin into Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.
This includes one wave near the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, which has led to an increase in thunderstorm activity around the wave on Thursday.
The above satellite image shows the three waves moving through the East Pacific Ocean early Thursday morning, June 16 (Photo/RAMMB).
Despite the warm waters that the waves will travel through, wind shear in the area will likely be too strong to make further tropical development possible.
Wind shear is the change in the speed of the movement of air at different levels in the atmosphere and the change in direction of airflow across the horizontal part of the atmosphere. When wind shear is strong, it can prevent a tropical storm from forming or cause a hurricane or tropical storm to weaken.
There is one zone, with less hostile conditions and lesser wind shear, between and 120 West and 135 West that could be just calm enough for tropical activity in the coming days.
"There are some indications that a tropical low could form several hundred miles west-southwest of the coast of Mexico as early as this weekend and perhaps even organize enough to become a tropical depression," said Walker.
Given how this location is in the middle of the East Pacific, it is unlikely to impact land, whether it develops or not. Shipping interests, however, should note that rougher seas may be present nearby.
The next system to reach tropical storm strength in the East Pacific Ocean will be given the name Douglas. A tropical depression grows into a tropical storm when its sustained winds reach 39 mph (63 kph).
On average, it is normal for there to be about four named storms in the Eastern Pacific Ocean by July 14. Last year, the fourth-named storm of the season was Tropical Storm Dalila, which was named on July 23, 2019.
It's been a slow-starting season for hurricane formation in the basin. According to Colorado State Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach, only five previous hurricane seasons in recorded history have had zero hurricanes through July 14 in the East Pacific. Those years were 1968, 1987, 2003, 2004 and 2007.
Tropical Storm Cristina nearly became the first hurricane of 2020 last week, but it fell just short of Category 1 hurricane strength.
Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Ocean basin, named tropical systems are running ahead of normal so far this year. The last storm was Fay, which made landfall in New Jersey just last week as a tropical storm. Fay made history when it formed, becoming the earliest sixth-named storm in the Atlantic Ocean on record.
Despite a brief pause in the tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean, more records could still be set in the basin before the hurricane season is through.
