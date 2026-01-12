Florida to have freezing weather this week as temperatures tumble across Southeast

Temperatures may be 20 degrees below normal later this week across the Southeast with a frost or freeze likely in areas of Florida.

Much colder air is on the way for the southern United States, with temperatures predicted to drop below freezing as far south as Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The cooldown comes after a warm start to 2026.

During the first 11 days of the month, cities like Charlotte, North Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta were running 11 degrees above the historical average. The city of Jackson, Mississippi, measured 13.5 degrees above the norm during the same time frame.

The upcoming change in the weather pattern will bring more wintry conditions.

"A potent cold front will move across the southeastern U.S. on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing much cooler air to the region," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Compared to the high temperatures recorded on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, the highs on Thursday afternoon could be as much as 25 degrees lower. High temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s on Thursday for cities like Nashville and Atlanta. New Orleans and Tallahassee, Florida, are likely to have temperatures in the lower 50s.

The last time it was this cold in the Southeast was during the final days of 2025.

Colder conditions will also be infiltrating Florida later this week. Chillier mornings could start as early as Tuesday morning in far-northern Florida. However, the drop in temperature will be most extreme on Thursday night. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s for cities like Jacksonville and Tallahassee, and cities like Orlando and Lakeland could drop as low as 30s.



"Interior areas of central Florida are likely to have a freeze Thursday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.

The weather pattern setting up this week across the northern and eastern U.S. is likely to continue for much of the month.

A southward dip in the jet stream will allow persistent waves of cold and snow to push into the Great Lakes and the Northeast. Snow could accumulate as far south as the Appalachians of North Carolina and Tennessee.

While the snowy weather is unlikely to reach the Gulf Coast states, the weather pattern will bring a more persistent chill into at least early next week.

