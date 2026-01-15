Crew-11 astronauts splash down off Southern California after historic medical evacuation

Crew-11 astronauts safely splashed down off Southern California at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.

Copied

SpaceX Crew-11 returned to Earth in the early hours of Jan. 15, splashing down in the waters off the coast of California. The four astronauts left the International Space Station ahead of schedule due to a medical issue involving one crew member.

For the first time in the 25-year history of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission concluded with an early return to Earth following a rare medical evacuation.

The astronauts successfully splashed down at approximately 3:41 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 15, off the coast of Southern California following a rare early departure from orbit.

NASA and SpaceX teams confirmed that the Crew Dragon Endeavour carrying the four astronauts safely penetrated Earth’s atmosphere and descended under parachutes into Pacific waters shortly before dawn. The landing came after the capsule undocked from the ISS roughly 11 hours earlier.

Dragon and @NASA’s Crew-11 return to Earth, splashing down off the coast of California pic.twitter.com/Kc7c6VX14A — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 15, 2026

The early return was prompted by a medical concern affecting one crew member aboard the space station — a situation that NASA said required evaluation with Earth-based medical facilities and could not be fully diagnosed in orbit. The astronaut’s identity and specific condition have not been disclosed due to privacy protocols, but officials emphasized that the individual was stable throughout the return.

Crew-11, including NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, had been aboard the ISS since August 2025 on what was originally planned as a six-month mission. The spontaneous change in schedule cut their stay short by more than a month.

A SpaceX Dragon streaking across the California sky as it returns four astronauts to Earth on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Image: SpaceX/NASA)

AccuWeather meteorologists tracked conditions in the splashdown region in the days leading up to the return and reported no significant weather threats that would jeopardize the landing or recovery operations, including wind speeds, wave heights and visibility.

Recovery teams from NASA and SpaceX were on station at dawn to retrieve the astronauts and their spacecraft from the Pacific, concluding a unique chapter in ISS history and underscoring the priority placed on astronaut health and safety during human spaceflight missions.