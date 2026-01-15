Plane skids off runway during landing at Colorado airport amid gusting crosswinds

A plane slid 300 yards off the runway during landing at Telluride Regional Airport after gusty winds, authorities said. The airport closed afterward, and the NTSB and FAA are investigating.

Crews at Telluride Regional Airport after a plane slid off the runway while landing on Jan. 13, 2026. (San Miguel County Sheriff)

High winds contributed to a runway excursion on Tuesday at Telluride Regional Airport in southwestern Colorado, causing a plane to skid off the runway during landing.

"The pilot told deputies that just after the plane's wheels touched down that a strong, gusting crosswind hit the plane's profile shoving it off the runway," San Miguel County Sheriff said in a statement on Facebook. "The plane skidded approximately 300 yards coming to rest off the runway on its collapsed landing gear."

Three people were on board at the time, and all were able to walk away unharmed.

A plane that slid off the runway at Telluride Regional Airport on Jan. 13, 2026. (San Miguel County Sheriff)

The private aircraft, a Cessna Citation X, sustained damage, including to its left wing, nose wheel and left main landing gear.

Telluride Regional Airport was closed following the incident, and investigations by the NTSB and FAA are underway.