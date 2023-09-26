Tropical Storm Philippe to bring heavy rain to northeastern Caribbean

Winds have torn Philippe apart, causing it to be steered in a different direction. AccuWeather forecasters say the system now poses more risks to land.

Copied

Philippe will continue to journey west across the Atlantic, threatening showers and thunderstorms and dangerous seas for parts of the northern Caribbean islands.

Conditions over the central Atlantic have caused Tropical Storm Philippe's track to shift much farther to the west, and the system will bring some impacts to the islands of the northern Caribbean by this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, a new tropical storm has joined Philippe in the Atlantic -- Rina.

Hostile breezes, known as wind shear, have altered the structure of Philippe so that the upper part of the storm has been blown off to the northeast while the bottom part of the storm continues to move westward.

The wind shear will keep Philippe's strength in check, likely allowing it to remain below hurricane force. It's even possible for Philippe to drop below tropical storm intensity at some point over the next several days. For context, a hurricane has sustained winds of 74 mph or greater while a tropical storm has sustained winds of 39-73 mph.

"With only the lower part of the storm remaining, it will be guided westward by the easterly trade winds," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said, adding that stronger south-to-southwest winds in the middle layer of the atmosphere may not exert as much influence on the system's movement.

However, wind shear will continue to tear away at the top part of the storm and limit its development and strengthening potential.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

There is even a chance the system will totally break up as it crawls along, DaSilva added.

Enough of the system is likely to survive as a tropical storm, depression or tropical rainstorm to bring drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms and rough seas to the Leeward Islands at the end of the week. Puerto Rico could then have similar conditions this weekend, provided the system does not completely stall to the east.

Philippe has been rated as “less than one” on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in terms of impacts in the Caribbean due to the scope of heavy rain and disruptions to commerce and travel expected in the region.

With a track now much closer to the northern Caribbean projected, compared to the start of the week, robust downpours may be intense and persistent enough to lead to incidents of flash flooding, especially on the larger mountainous islands such as Puerto Rico.

Steering breezes were becoming weak and chaotic late this week, and it is possible the system may meander near or just to the northeast of the islands in the northern Caribbean for days. There is even the possibility that a newly-formed tropical storm immediately east of Philippe becomes intertwined.

Tropical Storm Rina forms just east of Philippe

Since last week, AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching another disturbance, or a tropical wave, a bit farther to the east over the Atlantic. That tropical wave evolved into Tropical Storm Rina during the midday hours on Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

DaSilva explained that Rina could pass close by to the Leeward Islands next week, bringing the potential for rough surf and rain.

There is a wide range of possibilities as to the track of Rina and Philippe due to the two systems being so close together.

The proximity of Philippe and Rina may be so close that both interact and interfere with each other, hence limiting strengthening and even fostering weakening, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. It is possible that one may absorb the other.

The central Atlantic tropical wave may behave similarly and experience some of the same steering influences that caused Philippe's track to pivot farther to the west.

Trade winds in the lower part of the atmosphere will guide the system to the west. As the storm gets stronger and reaches higher into the atmosphere, stronger breezes at mid-levels associated with wind shear may either turn the system to the north or rip it apart and allow it to wander farther to the west, as Philippe did. If this occurs, it too may wander close enough to bring some impacts to the islands of the northeastern Caribbean next week.

During October and November, wind shear typically increases over much of the Atlantic basin, suppressing some development and organization of tropical systems.

However, waters surrounding the U.S. can still birth tropical systems late in hurricane season.

During an El Niño pattern, which is underway with warmer-than-normal waters in parts of the tropical Pacific, wind shear tends to develop more rapidly and with more strength over the Atlantic, hastening the inhibiting factors for tropical development across much of the basin.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.