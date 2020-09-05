Weather News
Tropical Storm Julio forms in East Pacific
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 5, 2020 6:34 AM
Placencia, Belize, residents clean up fallen branches among other damage inflicted by Hurricane Nana on Sept. 3.
A disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the southwestern coast of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Julio on Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The tropical storm is moving west-northwest at 20 mph
The tropical storm, which is associated with an uptick in showers and thunderstorms, has traces of the leftover circulation of former Hurricane Nana, which formed in the Caribbean Sea and made landfall in Belize last week.
As of Saturday night, Julio was located 130 miles south-southwest of Zihuatanejo, Mexico. A path toward the west-northwest along the coast of Mexico is expected through early week.
"It's much more common for storms to cross from the Atlantic into the East Pacific than the other way around due to prevailing steering winds out of the east and thus weaker wind shear over the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "However, earlier this season, Cristobal became one rare crossover storm when it developed from what was left of the former Tropical Storm Amanda, the first named system of the 2020 East Pacific season."
While the water is warm where Julio is located, one factor that may limit further development is stronger upper-level winds, known as wind shear.
"[Julio] will move west-northwest, nearly parallel to the southern coast of Mexico during the next few days, causing some showery weather along the southern coast of Mexico," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
The states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco are the areas that can expect enhanced downpours and localized flash flooding through early week.
An uptick in rough surf and an increase in rip currents is also likely along the coastline.
Elsewhere in the basin, there are no other areas of concern in the short-term for tropical development.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean, Omar has fully dissipated well northeast of Bermuda as forecasters put their attention to several strong tropical waves off the coast of Africa.
