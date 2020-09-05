Fast-growing wildfire traps campers at reservoir in central California

Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size.

Drastic Denver temperature plunge yet to come could set historic record

This would be the earliest in recorded history that a swing of this magnitude occurs.

Journey to recovery continues 1 year after Hurricane Dorian

It may not make many headlines anymore, but as one aid worker put it in an interview with AccuWeather: "The struggles in Abaco are still very real."