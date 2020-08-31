Nana strikes Belize as hurricane with damaging winds, flooding rainfall
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 2, 2020 11:16 AM
Omar will continue to drift out to sea as it weakens, but Nana is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall.
Nana, currently zipping westward over the Caribbean Sea, is expected to strike Central America as the fifth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with flooding rain, damaging wind and pounding surf prior to the end of this week.
As of 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Nana was located about 60 miles southeast of Belize City, Belize and was moving to the west at a brisk at 16 mph. The system quickly strengthened from a tropical storm packing 60-mph winds as 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday to a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph just three hours later.
Nana maintained Category 1 hurricane status with 75-mph winds as it made landfall around 2 A.M. early Thursday on the coast of Belize, a country located just to the south of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula in Central America.
As Nana moved farther inland, it began to lose wind intensity. As of 5 A.M. Thursday, maximum sustained winds had fallen to 70 mph, once again making Nana a tropical storm.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Despite weakening to a tropical storm, a hurricane warning is still in effect for the coast of Belize from Belize City southward to the Belize-Guatemala border, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane watch remains in effect for the coast of Belize from north of Belize City to the Belize-Mexico border.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal. A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect from the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Guatemala border, as well as Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras as well as the Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala.
Building seas, torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms will precede Nana into early Thursday over portions of Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, southeastern Mexico and Nicaragua. Small craft should remain in port in this region, and bathers should avoid the surf due to increasing rip currents.
This image, captured on Wednesday midday, September 2, 2020, shows Nana over the Gulf of Honduras, over the northwestern part of the Caribbean sea. Thunderstorms were focusing strongly near the center of the storm, despite some northerly wind shear present. (NOAA/GOES-East)
As Nana pushes inland over Central America, rainfall will ramp up and winds will gradually decrease as the storm unwinds during Thursday and Friday.
A general 1-4 inches of rain is forecast from northern and western Honduras to northern El Salvador, southeastern Mexico, including much of Belize and Guatemala.
"The heaviest rain with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 8 inches is likely in the mountains of Guatemala and southernmost Mexico," Kottlowski said.
"The greatest risk to lives and property in the region will be from flash flooding and mudslides although wind gusts will be strong enough, especially in coastal areas to cause damage to weak structures, knock down trees and trigger power outages," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
AccuWeather meteorologists believe Nana will rate a 1 on the RealImpact™ Scale in Central America due primarily to the storm's small size, but also the flooding and mudslide potential. This scale was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to better relay the full impact of hurricanes and tropical storms. Unlike the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based solely on wind speeds, the RealImpact™ Scale factors in other key weather elements.
Even though Nana made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane status on the Saffir-Simpson scale with winds between 74 and 95 mph, the AccuWeather StormMax™wind gust for land areas is estimated to be 70 mph for this storm.
There is a remote chance the circulation from Nana survives the trip over the rugged mountains of Central America and reaches the Pacific Ocean.
Should this occur and the system strengthens over the warm waters of the Pacific, it would be assigned a new name based on the list of Eastern Pacific tropical storms.
"While there is a small chance that Nana survives and reaches the Pacific, we feel it is much more likely for the storm to break up over the mountains, due to its small size," Kottlowski said.
Nana continued the streak of record-setting early tropical storm formations in 2020. Every storm from Edouard through Nana and most recently Omar all set new early-season marks for their designated letter. In addition, Cristobal also set a new early season mark for the "C" storm. The majority of the old record holders were set during the brutal 2005 hurricane season, which brought Emily, Katrina, Rita and Wilma.
This year is likely to continue to set more early formation records, with the next storms on the bubble being Philippe from Sept. 17, 2005, and Rita from Sept. 18, 2005. The next names on the list for 2020 are Paulette and Rene.
The area east of Africa to the Caribbean is likely to continue to generate tropical systems or be a source of origin in the coming weeks.
There exists a moderate chance of tropical depression formation in this zone from late this week to early next week as a strong disturbance drifts westward.
Even though the peak of hurricane season occurs on Sept. 10, hurricane season continues through the end of November, and this year the Atlantic has the potential to remain active through November and perhaps into December.
Once all of the letters of the alphabet have been exhausted, Greek letters will then be used. The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used. The 2005 season was the only year in which the Greek alphabet had to be accessed for hurricane names.
Early this summer, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted a hyperactive peak hurricane season, which is now underway. AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms and up to 11 hurricanes this season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Nana strikes Belize as hurricane with damaging winds, flooding rainfall
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 2, 2020 11:16 AM
Omar will continue to drift out to sea as it weakens, but Nana is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall.
Nana, currently zipping westward over the Caribbean Sea, is expected to strike Central America as the fifth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with flooding rain, damaging wind and pounding surf prior to the end of this week.
As of 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Nana was located about 60 miles southeast of Belize City, Belize and was moving to the west at a brisk at 16 mph. The system quickly strengthened from a tropical storm packing 60-mph winds as 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday to a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph just three hours later.
Nana maintained Category 1 hurricane status with 75-mph winds as it made landfall around 2 A.M. early Thursday on the coast of Belize, a country located just to the south of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula in Central America.
As Nana moved farther inland, it began to lose wind intensity. As of 5 A.M. Thursday, maximum sustained winds had fallen to 70 mph, once again making Nana a tropical storm.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Despite weakening to a tropical storm, a hurricane warning is still in effect for the coast of Belize from Belize City southward to the Belize-Guatemala border, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane watch remains in effect for the coast of Belize from north of Belize City to the Belize-Mexico border.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal. A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect from the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Guatemala border, as well as Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras as well as the Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala.
Building seas, torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms will precede Nana into early Thursday over portions of Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, southeastern Mexico and Nicaragua. Small craft should remain in port in this region, and bathers should avoid the surf due to increasing rip currents.
This image, captured on Wednesday midday, September 2, 2020, shows Nana over the Gulf of Honduras, over the northwestern part of the Caribbean sea. Thunderstorms were focusing strongly near the center of the storm, despite some northerly wind shear present. (NOAA/GOES-East)
As Nana pushes inland over Central America, rainfall will ramp up and winds will gradually decrease as the storm unwinds during Thursday and Friday.
A general 1-4 inches of rain is forecast from northern and western Honduras to northern El Salvador, southeastern Mexico, including much of Belize and Guatemala.
"The heaviest rain with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 8 inches is likely in the mountains of Guatemala and southernmost Mexico," Kottlowski said.
"The greatest risk to lives and property in the region will be from flash flooding and mudslides although wind gusts will be strong enough, especially in coastal areas to cause damage to weak structures, knock down trees and trigger power outages," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
AccuWeather meteorologists believe Nana will rate a 1 on the RealImpact™ Scale in Central America due primarily to the storm's small size, but also the flooding and mudslide potential. This scale was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to better relay the full impact of hurricanes and tropical storms. Unlike the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based solely on wind speeds, the RealImpact™ Scale factors in other key weather elements.
Related:
Even though Nana made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane status on the Saffir-Simpson scale with winds between 74 and 95 mph, the AccuWeather StormMax™wind gust for land areas is estimated to be 70 mph for this storm.
There is a remote chance the circulation from Nana survives the trip over the rugged mountains of Central America and reaches the Pacific Ocean.
Should this occur and the system strengthens over the warm waters of the Pacific, it would be assigned a new name based on the list of Eastern Pacific tropical storms.
"While there is a small chance that Nana survives and reaches the Pacific, we feel it is much more likely for the storm to break up over the mountains, due to its small size," Kottlowski said.
Nana continued the streak of record-setting early tropical storm formations in 2020. Every storm from Edouard through Nana and most recently Omar all set new early-season marks for their designated letter. In addition, Cristobal also set a new early season mark for the "C" storm. The majority of the old record holders were set during the brutal 2005 hurricane season, which brought Emily, Katrina, Rita and Wilma.
This year is likely to continue to set more early formation records, with the next storms on the bubble being Philippe from Sept. 17, 2005, and Rita from Sept. 18, 2005. The next names on the list for 2020 are Paulette and Rene.
The area east of Africa to the Caribbean is likely to continue to generate tropical systems or be a source of origin in the coming weeks.
There exists a moderate chance of tropical depression formation in this zone from late this week to early next week as a strong disturbance drifts westward.
Even though the peak of hurricane season occurs on Sept. 10, hurricane season continues through the end of November, and this year the Atlantic has the potential to remain active through November and perhaps into December.
Once all of the letters of the alphabet have been exhausted, Greek letters will then be used. The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used. The 2005 season was the only year in which the Greek alphabet had to be accessed for hurricane names.
Early this summer, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted a hyperactive peak hurricane season, which is now underway. AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms and up to 11 hurricanes this season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo