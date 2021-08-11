Tropical Storm Fred could make 'comeback' prior to striking US
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 11, 2021 2:36 PM EDT
As the season’s sixth-named storm continues to develop this week, experts say the timing of its northward turn will determine its U.S. impacts.
Tropical Storm Fred was nearing the large Caribbean island of Hispaniola on Wednesday, and the storm is expected to weaken some as it moves across the island into the evening. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that the system has the potential to strengthen to hurricane force once it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It will then skirt just west of Florida this weekend on a path toward landfall in the southeastern United States early next week, potentially making two U.S. landfalls.
AccuWeather forecasters have rated Fred a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for the United States. Damaging winds and coastal flooding are both likely to result from Fred, but AccuWeather forecasters are most concerned by the threat of excessive rainfall and flooding that could ensue if the storm slows down significantly over the southeastern U.S. as predicted.
"Even though dry air and the mountains of Hispaniola will tear away at Fred in the short term, people need to remain vigilant about this system as it is likely to make a comeback prior to reaching the U.S. this weekend," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
"There is a good chance for two landfalls in the U.S. with Fred with the first likely in the Florida Keys early Saturday and the second likely over northern Florida by early next week," Rayno said.
Fred was named a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 11 p.m. Tuesday, becoming the sixth-named storm of the season and ending a month-long lull in the Atlantic Ocean. On Wednesday, the storm was packing 45-mph winds. It was located 30 miles west of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph. Tropical storm warnings were in effect across the Dominican Republic.
Already, the storm’s wrath was felt across Puerto Rico on Tuesday night. The storm was blamed for power outages, and eight shelters were opened as the power grid remains fragile following the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria in 2017, The Associated Press reported.
There are some hurdles that the storm will face in order to maintain strength through late this week. Dry air is one factor that may come into play as the storm navigates the Greater Antilles into Friday. As mentioned, the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, with peaks reaching as high as 10,000 feet, is likely to distort and even weaken the fledgling tropical system as it tracks across the island into Wednesday evening. The high terrain tends to disrupt the circulation of tropical systems, which dwell in the lower part of the atmosphere.
It’s not out of the question that Fred could diminish altogether due to these influences by Friday, but AccuWeather meteorologists believe that Fred will survive and may even re-organize along the northern coast of Hispaniola Wednesday night or near the northern coast of Cuba from Thursday to Friday. That has set the stage for concerns in the U.S., with impacts expected to begin by this weekend.
This image, taken on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, 2021, shows Tropical Storm Fred as it begins to negotiate the large, mountainous island of Hispaniola (left of center). Puerto Rico appears to the right of center. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Waters were sufficiently warm, well into the 80s F, to support a tropical system and while some wind shear was present in the region, these disruptive winds do not appear to be high enough to prevent re-strengthening.
Showers and thunderstorms associated with Fred may reach parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys as early as Friday afternoon and evening as the system continues to move to the northwest.
Heavy rain and gusty winds from Fred are forecast to spread across Florida this weekend and the southeastern United States mainland late in the weekend and into early next week, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. The risk will exist for waterspouts and tornadoes to spin up, especially in the Florida Keys and along the Gulf coast of Florida as Fred churns in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
How extensive and strong winds are in the Florida Keys and the peninsula will depend on the exact track and intensity of Fred.
Exactly how much strengthening occurs north of Cuba and later in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is uncertain at this point, but there is the potential for the Florida Keys and the Gulf coast of Florida to be affected by a strong tropical storm or perhaps a hurricane starting this weekend.
"While some increase in wind shear seems likely over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, this could be a case where a moderate amount of mid-level shear and other factors actually help to vent Fred and allow the system to strengthen quickly," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
A moderate amount of wind shear actually helped eastern Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Hermine in 2016 to strengthen in this manner.
A weak tropical storm that moves northward over the peninsula or bounces along the western coast of Florida may bring locally heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms all the way to the Atlantic coast of Florida. A system that behaves this way may not bring a tremendous amount of rain or wind to any location due to weakening caused by more interaction with land.
On the other hand, a strengthening tropical storm that takes a path across the Florida Keys and into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico may bring little impact to Florida's Atlantic coast but may still track close enough to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida's west coast.
AccuWeather meteorologists are leaning toward a track just off the Gulf coast of Florida.
Elsa behaved in this manner during early July, but Elsa had peaked as a hurricane in the eastern Caribbean and briefly restrengthened to a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Elsa weakened back into a tropical storm prior to making landfall north of Tampa on July 8.
"Wind gusts of 40-60 mph can arrive in the Florida Keys as early as Friday night and could reach the southwest coast of Florida early Saturday," Zartman stated.
Gusty winds are then expected to spread north over the Florida Peninsula and especially along the Gulf coast of Florida this weekend, eventually reaching the Florida Panhandle later Sunday or Sunday night.
"Winds are likely to peak late Sunday night into Monday near and to the east of where the center of Fred makes landfall, which is forecast to be over the central or eastern part of the Florida Panhandle at this time," Zartman said.
"In this area of Florida, wind gusts of 60-80 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph may occur and are likely to trigger sporadic to regional power outages and minor property damage," Zartman added.
Steering breezes that were currently guiding Fred along at a steady pace are expected to continue into the weekend. The breezes are being generated by an area of high pressure centered over the Atlantic Ocean.
During this weekend, a gap is forecast to develop in these winds near Florida, which should allow Fred to turn northward. As these steering breezes weaken and become stagnant by early next week, there is the potential for Fred to stall or slow to a crawl.
Should Fred move very slowly through the Southeastern states, prolonged heavy rainfall is possible during much of next week. Enough rain may fall to cause flooding problems to escalate from isolated flash and urban flooding to more general stream and river flooding in portions of northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
"A general 4-8 inches of rain is possible across these areas with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches due to slow movement," Zartman said. But if Fred were to completely stall, rainfall amounts could climb even higher, and precipitation would generally be confined to the Southeast.
If, on the other hand, Fred manages to keep moving, be it slowly, rainfall may end up being somewhat lower. Downpours from the tropical system may eventually reach the mid-Atlantic coast. Some re-generation of Fred could occur offshore over the ocean in this scenario.
With all of these factors taken into account, Fred is rated as a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for the U.S. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 and differs from the Saffir-Simpson Scale for hurricanes, which is based on wind speed alone. The RealImpact Scale is based on the expected threats for coastal flooding, flooding rainfall, wind damage and a number of other economic factors.
The amount of rain, wind and impacts from Fred is subject to change depending upon the overall track and strength of the tropical system as it moves from the Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico.
Outlook for the bulk of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
AccuWeather meteorologists warned that the Atlantic would awaken from its midsummer doldrums last week when several factors signaled that trend.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues to run well ahead of the average pace in terms of named tropical storms with a total of six as of Aug. 10. Typically, the sixth tropical storm does not occur until Sept. 8, and the second hurricane does not occur until Aug. 28.
AccuWeather's team of meteorologists is expecting 16-20 named systems with seven to 10 hurricanes for this season. There have already been three landfalls in the U.S. this year with a total of five to seven anticipated, including one or more threats along the East Coast of the U.S., as the season continues to unfold.
There is another area AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring for tropical development in the coming days. That feature was located several hundred miles to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
