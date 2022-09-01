Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic, expected to become 1st hurricane of season

Tropical Storm Danielle is seen on AccuWeather RealVue Satellite Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, over the north-central Atlantic.

A new tropical storm blossomed in the Atlantic basin Thursday, ending a months-long stretch of inactivity. AccuWeather meteorologists say that tropical activity is likely to continue ramping up in the first week of September, with more than one storm likely to develop.

Tropical Storm Danielle, the first named tropical system in almost two months formed early on Thursday morning in the north-central portion of the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated on July 3, was the most recent storm to develop in the basin.

Danielle's formation occurred right after an unusually quiet August. In fact, it was the first time in 25 years, that the Atlantic had zero named tropical systems in the month of August.

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Danielle was located about 960 miles west of the Azores, an island chain located west of Portugal. The weak tropical storm was moving to the east and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Danielle was expected to meander over the open Atlantic for the next several days and strengthen into a more robust system.

"Danielle is likely to continue strengthening through the end of the week and is expected to become the first hurricane in the Atlantic basin this season," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.

Forecasters anticipate that Danielle could reach Category 1-hurricane strength (sustained winds of 74 - 95 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale by Saturday morning due to warm waters as well as light wind shear in the region.

The path of Danielle will be an untraditional one, with the tropical storm expected to do a small loop in the waters of the North Atlantic through the weekend. Despite staying over the same area for several days, AccuWeather meteorologists forecast that Danielle will keep its hurricane status into early next week.

"Danielle appears to not be a threat to land in the next week; however, shipping interest should note the location and strength of the storm," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

As the storm treks northeastward through the middle of next week, Danielle is likely to move into an area of cooler water temperatures, which will likely cause it to lose wind intensity.

In addition to to Danielle, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring other tropical entities in the Atlantic Basin.

The most likely candidate for development is a tropical wave that will be moving into the waters northeast of the Leeward Islands late this week. Should this wave strengthen to a tropical storm, it would be given the name Earl.

While this tropical wave has a high chance of development over the next five days, it has some obstacles to overcome.

Earlier this week, wind shear was causing this zone of showers and thunderstorms to be stretched from southwest to northeast. In order for the system to become better organized, showers and thunderstorms would need to be wrapped around a notable center of circulation.

"Should this wave remain less organized, it's possible it could continue to track westward toward the southern Bahamas for the middle of next week. If it strengthens, it's more likely to curve northward and near Bermuda," explained Pydynowski.

Meanwhile, two robust waves forecast to push off the coast of Africa during the first week of September could also make a run at becoming an organized feature.

With the calendar now reading September, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is even closer. On average, the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. With warm ocean waters across much of the Atlantic, as well as in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather meteorologists will continue monitoring the waters of the basin for signs of potential new development.

