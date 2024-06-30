Chris pushing inland over Mexico with heavy rain and flooding

Tropical Storm Chris made landfall in the state of Veracruz in Mexico just before midnight local time. The system is bringing heavy rain and flooding to portions of eastern Mexico.

Copied

Tropical Storm Chris made landfall in the state of Veracruz in Mexico just before midnight local time. Chris is now evolving into a tropical rainstorm and will continue to bring heavy rain and flooding over portions of eastern Mexico.



Before becoming the third named storm in an already active Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Depression Three formed Sunday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Sunday afternoon on the storm located in the Bay of Campeche.

Late Sunday evening, Tropical Depression Three became a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph, taking the name Chris.

While Tropical Storm Chris does not threaten the United States, the Government of Mexico had issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz.

Regardless of exact strength, heavy rain and gusty winds are advancing inland over eastern Mexico and will continue through Monday.

Through Monday evening, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Puebla and Queretaro. Heavy rain can lead to dangerous flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, while flash flooding and mudslides will be a risk across the steep terrain of the Sierra Madre Oriental.

Locally damaging winds can also occur, especially near the coast. Due to the risk of rain and wind, Tropical Storm Chris is less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.