Pause in tropical activity likely to come to an end to start November

Tropical Storm Patty may form at the end of October or beginning of November, but if it does, where will it go?

With no active tropical storms or hurricanes currently in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean, some may be led to think that the tropical season has already come to an end. However, AccuWeather hurricane experts warn that people should not be lulled into a false sense of security.

"As we move into early November, the focus for tropical development shifts closer to the United States. Typically, the areas of focus late in the season are the Caribbean and off the Southeast coast," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Specifically in this case, the Caribbean is the primary area of interest that is being watched by AccuWeather hurricane experts. This area has been outlined for about a week now, and the dates for expected development are drawing closer.

"Atmospheric conditions will be very conducive for development in the central Caribbean late this week into the weekend. Very warm water combined with low wind shear can allow for development," explained DaSilva.

Low shear is conducive for development so that a potentially organizing tropical threat does not get torn apart before it can get develop. Meanwhile, warm water provides fuel for additional showers and thunderstorms to develop and allow for further organization.

"If there is low wind shear, which we expect, I think we will be getting a tropical depression or storm to form," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

There is another factor aiding in the potential tropical development.

"This potential tropical development is partially the result of the Central American Gyre, which is more active at the start and end of the tropical season," noted DaSilva.

Regardless of development, widespread downpours are expected over much of the Caribbean this week. Life-threatening mudslides and flash flooding can result, even in the unlikely event that a tropical depression or tropical storm does not develop.

Although tropical storms that form from the gyre can sometimes take several days to become better organized, development can sometimes ramp up quickly once it begins. Most recently, Oscar rapidly intensified from a tropical rainstorm to a hurricane in just a matter of hours.

"Storms in the Caribbean usually move to the north or Northeast in November. This means that residents and visitors along the Southeast Coast will have to keep a close eye on development," cautioned DaSilva.

Although much of the focus is on the Caribbean, there is a second area with a low risk of tropical development.

The second area would have the potential to develop along the end of a cold front that will move off the East Coast late this week. If an area of low pressure forms and is not attached to the front, then the development potential would increase.

The next two names on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane list are Patty and Rafael.