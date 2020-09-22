Paulette becomes post-tropical for a second time
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 22, 2020 12:26 AM
A large piece of the 61st Street Pier in Galveston, Texas, tore off due to storm surge from Beta and washed ashore on the beach on Sept. 21.
Nearly one week after becoming a post-tropical storm over the North Atlantic, Paulette regenerated a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Azores on Monday night.
A satellite scan indicating an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity and strengthening winds prompted the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to classify Paulette as a tropical storm once again.
Tropical Storm Paulette, the small swirl southeast of the Azores, as seen on METEOSAT-11 Early Tuesday afternoon GMT (RAMMB/CIRA)
At 3 p.m. GMT Tuesday, Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as its center was 335 miles southeast of the Azores. It was speeding along to the east at 14 mph.
"The storm will move on a path toward southern Portugal for a few days, then make a sharp about-face to the south then west before dissipating late this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.
At 3 a.m. GMT Wednesday, Paulette had once again become a post-tropical storm with winds of 40 mph as its center was 445 miles east-southeast of the Azores. It was moving eastward at 12 mph.
The quick demise of the regenerated storm was due to it moving into a more hostile environment for tropical systems to survive -- one featuring moderate wind shear and cooler waters.
However, shipping interests throughout the region will want to take note of what is left of Paulette as the storm can still stir rough seas near the Azores and off the coast of Portugal. Otherwise, the post-tropical storm will have little impact to any landmasses.
Paulette reformed several hundred miles west of where Subtropical Storm Alpha took shape off the coast of Portugal last Friday afternoon.
Paulette is adding on to its already long history in the Atlantic basin. On Sunday, Sept. 6, the NHC issued advisories on Tropical Depression 17, which would become Tropical Storm Paulette a day later.
A look at Paulette's long history in the Atlantic Ocean, as well as its future projected path. (AccuWeather)
The storm later strengthened to a hurricane and eventually made landfall on the islands of Bermuda early Monday, Sept. 14. The powerful hurricane unleashed wind gusts in excess of 100 mph over Bermuda, resulting in an island-wide power outage with more than 20,000 customers losing electrical service.
With Paulette's regeneration, there were three tropical systems swirling in the Atlantic basin as of early Tuesday morning, Sept. 22. Powerful Hurricane Teddy is on track to slam Atlantic Canada at midweek, following its close call with Bermuda. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Beta is expected to meander along the Texas coastline for several days, unleashing life-threatening flash flooding.
AccuWeather meteorologists are also keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather near South Florida for potential tropical activity.
