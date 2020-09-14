Hurricane warnings in effect for parts of Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Sally gathers strength

The tropical storm ramped up quickly as it moved over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Will the tropical Atlantic stay hyperactive?

Forecasters say the last three names on the Atlantic hurricane season's list for 2020 could soon be exhausted as additional disturbances are being monitored this week.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Vaccine trial resumes

AstraZeneca said phase three of its trial that was paused earlier this month is back on. And Anthony Fauci predicted that life in the U.S. may not return to normal until late 2021.