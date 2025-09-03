Mexico braces for Hurricane Lorena as flooding rain may spread into southwestern US

Hurricane Lorena is forecast to strengthen and bring dangerous flooding, wind and surf to Mexico, while parts of the U.S. Southwest may face flooding depending on the storm’s track.

Copied

Hurricane Kiko is on a long path toward Hawaii, while Lorena is set to slam into Mexico this weekend.

While two hurricanes are active in the eastern Pacific basin, the immediate concern is Hurricane Lorena, which is strengthening and forecast to bring direct impacts to Mexico and direct or indirect impacts to the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Hurricane Lorena is moving over warm Pacific waters that are likely to fuel strengthening through Thursday. As of Wednesday morning, Lorena was a Category 1 hurricane (75 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. It is forecast to reach Category 2 strength (96-110 mph) and could briefly become a major Category 3 hurricane (111-129 mph) before losing wind intensity late this week.

“The magnitude of Lorena’s impacts in Mexico and the U.S. will depend heavily on its track over the next few days,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Steering currents on Friday will ultimately determine whether Hurricane Lorena makes landfall in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. There is a risk of these steering breezes changing late in the week.

Some to significant impacts are expected in U.S.

“If the storm moves inland over Mexico, as currently forecast, heavy rain may spread from northwestern Mexico into southern Arizona, southern New Mexico and western Texas,” DaSilva said. “There is also a possibility that the storm remains offshore, slows down along the western Mexico coast and rapidly loses wind intensity and organization over cooler Pacific waters.”

A non-tropical system is expected to affect the Southwest and parts of Texas this weekend into early next week, bringing showers, thunderstorms and localized flash flooding regardless of Lorena’s path.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the U.S. is less than one.

If Lorena tracks well inland over Mexico, significant to dangerous flash flooding could impact parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas this weekend to early next week.

Dangerous conditions to unfold in Mexico from Hurricane Lorena

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the west coast of Baja California Sur from Sante Fe to Punta Abreojos.

Dangerous seas and surf are expected through Saturday along the Baja Peninsula and parts of Mexico’s western mainland coast.

“Lorena will bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern Baja California through the end of the week, which could lead to life-threatening flooding and widespread power outages,” DaSilva said.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico is a one.

Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, La Paz and San Carlos on the Baja Peninsula are expected to be hardest hit in the short term, with impacts expanding northward into Friday. Farther north, cities such as Santa Rosalia and Hermosillo will likely experience worsening conditions from Friday to Saturday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

If Lorena moves directly onshore, storm surge and coastal flooding would be possible near the storm’s eyewall on Friday in parts of Mexico.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, Hurricane Kiko is forecast to reach at least Category 3 intensity in the short term and could approach Hawaii with possible impacts by the middle of next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.