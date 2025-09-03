Wildfire scorches historic California Gold Rush town

Cal Fire said the fire was sparked by lightning and is one of more than a dozen wildfires that ignited across California this week during a burst of storm activity.

Residents work to stop flames from a burning home from spreading to a neighboring house as the 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, California, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A fast-moving wildfire tore through a historic Gold Rush community in Tuolumne County, California, on Tuesday, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, known as the 6-5 Fire, grew quickly to more than 6 square miles (6,500 acres) and was still uncontained Tuesday night. Officials reported no injuries or fatalities, but at least five homes in the small town of Chinese Camp were burning, the Associated Press reported. The community, about 57 miles east of Stockton, dates back to the 1850s and was originally settled by Chinese miners who had been forced out of a nearby camp.

Layne Smith, left, clears vegetation to stop flames from spreading to his home as the 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Witnesses described residents working frantically to protect homes ahead of arriving fire crews, using sand and tree branches in an attempt to stop the flames from spreading. An RV parked near one home was heavily damaged.

The 6-5 Fire is part of nine fires burning in the September Lightning Complex fires, which have burned more than a combined 9,368 acres. Stacy Nolan with Cal Fire said none of the fires have been contained as of Tuesday evening.

"If they get those messages to evacuate, they need to evacuate now," Cal OES fire chief Brian Marshall said. "Don't wait and get out. It could mean the difference between life or death."

Chinese Camp, originally called Camp Washington, was renamed after thousands of immigrants from China settled there during the Gold Rush. The town’s history is marked by both opportunity and persecution, including the imposition of the Foreign Miners Tax that targeted non-European miners.