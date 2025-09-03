Plane crashes in Wyoming, killing 13-year-old girl

Copied

The Palmer family including Cindy, Aeron, Amelia, and Earl. (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A small plane with four people on board has crashed, killing a 13-year-old girl and sending the rest of her family to the hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office in a statement Tuesday said that authorities received reports at about 4:57 p.m. MDT Monday of a person either injured of lost in the area of Bighorn National Forest's Big Mountain Area. Additional reports then followed of a possible plane crash.

A First Flight from Greybull, Wyo., flew over the area and confirmed evidence of a plane crash, the sheriff's office said.

Rescue and medical teams were deployed to the scene, where they found wreckage of a single-engine aircraft and the deceased 13-year-old. Three others -- identified as an 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman -- were reported in serious condition and were flown to area hospitals.

All four victims are of the same family, the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, one patient was flown to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Another was taken to an awaiting St. Vincent Help Flight helicopter that then flew the victim to a Billings, Mont., hospital. The third survivor was transported to the same hospital but via a Wyoming Army National Guard airlift, authorities said.

The remains of the deceased girl were transported to the Sheridan Coroner, which, according to KTVQ, identified the victim as Amelia Palmer.

The Boise Statesman reported the other victims as father Earl Palmer, mother Cindy Palmer and son Aeron Palmer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the sheriff's office, which said the Federal Aviation Administration was en route to the scene.

"This was, and still is, a very fluid scene," Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their family."

The incident comes after one person was killed and three others were injured when two planes collided midair near a northeastern Colorado airport on Sunday.

A GoFundMe has been up to help the family recover.