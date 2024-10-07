Hurricane watches have been issued for over 6 million people in west-central Florida, including the entire Tampa area, ahead of Hurricane Milton. Additionally, tropical storm watches are in effect for much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the Big Bend area, which was struck by Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago, as well as the Florida Keys.

Meanwhile, Milton continues to rapidly intensify at an alarming rate. At 8 a.m. EDT, Milton was a Category 3 with winds of 125 mph, but just one hour later, Hurricane Hunters flying through the heart of the storm determined it was a powerhouse Category 4 with winds of 150 mph -- just 7 mph shy of Category 5 status.

“Milton can bring a variety of life-threatening dangers, including an extreme storm surge of 10-15 feet along and near the coast, including in the Tampa Bay area, destructive winds and major flooding to one of the most densely populated parts of Florida, the I-4 corridor, especially from Tampa toward Orlando,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.