Hurricane watches have been issued for over 6 million people in west-central Florida, including the entire Tampa area, ahead of Hurricane Milton. Additionally, tropical storm watches are in effect for much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the Big Bend area, which was struck by Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago, as well as the Florida Keys.
Meanwhile, Milton continues to rapidly intensify at an alarming rate. At 8 a.m. EDT, Milton was a Category 3 with winds of 125 mph, but just one hour later, Hurricane Hunters flying through the heart of the storm determined it was a powerhouse Category 4 with winds of 150 mph -- just 7 mph shy of Category 5 status.
“Milton can bring a variety of life-threatening dangers, including an extreme storm surge of 10-15 feet along and near the coast, including in the Tampa Bay area, destructive winds and major flooding to one of the most densely populated parts of Florida, the I-4 corridor, especially from Tampa toward Orlando,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
A satellite image of Hurricane Milton on Monday morning as a formidable Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph. (AccuWeather)
On Sunday morning, Milton was a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph, but was primed to rapidly intensify into a large, dangerous storm. “Rapid intensification is a term meteorologists use to define tropical storms and hurricanes that quickly gain strength. The threshold is at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained.
Milton shattered this barrier in 24 hours, with winds on Monday morning topping out at 125 mph, increasing by a staggering 65 mph, making it a major Category 3 storm. And it is forecast to get even stronger.
AccuWeather forecasters say Milton will intensify into a Category 4 hurricane in short order, with winds of at least 130 mph. It could even make a run at Category 5 status, which would require winds to ramp up to at least 157 mph. The only hurricane to reach Category 5 strength this season was Beryl while it was tracking across the Caribbean Sea at the start of July.
Residents and officials along Florida’s Gulf Coast are taking haste ahead of Hurricane Milton, including Fort Myer Beach, Florida. “The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire Island. For the safety of you and your family, the Town urges residents to evacuate safely by 3:00pm on Monday, October 7, 2024,” officials announced on Sunday. “Do not wait until it is too late.”
Fort Myers Beach is near where Hurricane Ian blasted ashore as a deadly Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, 2022, leaving widespread destruction. Just two weeks ago, part of Fort Myers Beach was underwater as storm surge flooding from Helene inundated the coastal community.
Florida has already been struck by two hurricanes this season, Hurricane Debby in early August and Hurricane Helene at the end of September. But Milton is on a course unlike any other hurricane in the past century. “The last hurricane that formed in a similar area as Milton and tracked into Tampa Bay was in 1859,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. “Adding to the dangers that Milton may present in the coming days in the Tampa Bay Area because it hasn’t happened in generations, former Hurricane Helene’s blow and storm surge flooding have significantly compromised area beaches and dunes that provide crucial protection from incoming water.”
A satellite image of Hurricane Milton on Sunday afternoon swirling over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
Forecasters warn residents not to focus on the center of Milton’s projected path, as the powerful hurricane will have much more far-reaching impacts beyond where it makes landfall on Wednesday.
Officials and residents and Florida are acting fast to prepare for Milton, which is forecast to become a major hurricane before striking the state at midweek. On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 counties. “We’ve mobilized state assets to supplement local governments in an unprecedented debris removal mission for areas that suffered damage from Hurricane Helene and are currently in the projected path of Milton,” DeSantis said in a statement on Sunday. “Local debris sites must be open 24/7, and we have hundreds of personnel on the ground assisting in removal.”
Wind and rain from Hurricane Milton are expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday night with conditions deteriorating throughout Wednesday leading up to landfall. People in the path of the storm should have all preparations and evacuations complete before Tuesday night before the onset of the strong winds and heavy rain. Due to catastrophic rainfall, destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, Milton is a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States. A 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes warns of widespread catastrophic flooding, flooding that may last days to weeks, widespread power outages, structural damage to many buildings and severe coastal inundation.
