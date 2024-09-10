Aaron Rigsby reports from Houma, Louisiana, where preparations are in place ahead of Francine’s landfall.

Louisiana is already feeling the ominous grip of Hurricane Francine amid heavy rain and gusty winds with hours to go before the storm’s expected landfall early Wednesday evening. State officials have announced that the window for evacuation has closed, but implore residents to treat the situation with utmost seriousness and ensure they have a solid plan to stay safe.

“The time to evacuate has now passed. It is the time to go to ground and hunker down,” said Jacques Thibodeaux, Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “We are now no longer in the prepare for a hurricane. We are now in the response for a hurricane or to a hurricane.”

Reporting live from Houma, Louisiana, storm chaser Aaron Rigsby told AccuWeather that streets are empty. “There’s been a very large police presence roaming the streets, making sure nobody is on the roadways that don’t need to be to keep those clear and get the clean-up process going as fast as possible as the storm eventually pushes away.”

At midday on Wednesday, the hurricane was moving northeast at 13 mph, and it is forecast to pick up additional forward speed. Francine's eye was located less than 130 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, but areas of heavy rain and gusty winds extended well to the north and east of the center.

The most dangerous aspect of a landfalling hurricane is the rapid rise of coastal waters that penetrate inland, known as storm surge. AccuWeather forecasters say Louisiana will bear the brunt of Francine’s wind, rain and storm surge.

AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting a storm surge of 6-10 feet along much of the Louisiana coast with a pocket of 10-15 feet on some of the inland bays in south-central Louisiana.

The National Guard has activated 58 boats and 101 high-water vehicles in the area of operations. Officials said they also have other assets in reserve to include 29 additional boats and over 270 additional high-water vehicles.