AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach is in the coastal town of Wells, Maine, located about 30 miles southwest of Portland, where he has experienced Lee up close. Laubach was live on the AccuWeather Network on Saturday when a large wave crashed into the nearby sea wall, sending a wall of water into the air that rained down during the middle of the broadcast. “There we go, welcome to Maine, folks,” Laubach said after being drenched by the wave.

Laubach said that the southern coast of Maine has primarily experienced just the winds and waves from Lee, with very little rain to speak of. In fact, patches of blue sky could be seen behind Laubach during the broadcast. Click here to watch the entire broadcast.