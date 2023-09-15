Hurricane Lee barreling toward New England, Canadian Maritimes

AccuWeather forecasters warn that Lee’s impacts will be similar to a potent nor’easter, unleashing wind damage, power outages, storm surge flooding, coastal erosion, and freshwater flooding.

Copied

New England and the Canadian Maritimes are in the path of Lee, which is predicted to make landfall this weekend as a large, dangerous storm.

Lee was undergoing changes on Friday but remained a powerful, dangerous and potentially damaging storm as it eyed the stretch of coast from southwestern Nova Scotia to New Brunswick for landfall late Saturday, AccuWeather meteorologists warned.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect Lee to strike with impacts similar to a hurricane or a powerful nor'easter. Lee is expected to be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in terms of impacts in the northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada due to the magnitude of wind damage, power outages, storm surge flooding, coastal erosion, freshwater flooding and disruptions to commerce and travel expected in the region.

What is going on with Lee?

As of 11 a.m. EDT Friday, Lee was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Lee was located less than 400 miles to the south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The hurricane was moving northward at 18 mph, which was more than double the speed of the system a day earlier. An additional increase in forward motion will occur as the storm transitions to a rainstorm over cool waters of the North Atlantic into Saturday.

Hurricanes look like a "giant dot" and nor'easters look like a "giant comma," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained while pointing at satellite imagery of Lee early Friday morning.

This image of Lee was captured on Friday morning, Sept. 15, 2023, when the system was a Category 1 hurricane, less than 500 miles to the south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

During interviews on the AccuWeather Network, AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski and National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan, Ph.D., both confirmed that Lee was transitioning from a tropical system to a non-tropical system.

"The shield of heavy rain was shifting to the north and west of the center of the storm, thunderstorm activity was not as vigorous and was not wrapping around the center and the strongest winds were many dozens of miles away from the center," Kottlowski said.

Lee's wind field was spreading out as it began transitioning to a rainstorm. Hurricane-force winds stretched out 105 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds extended 320 miles outward from the storm's center as of Friday.

Lee's impacts to come fast, hit hard

Since Lee is expected to behave more like a nor'easter and the long-tracking storm has had plenty of time to raise winds, gather moisture and build seas, all of these impacts will be felt in eastern New England and the Maritime Provinces of Canada into this weekend.

"Strong winds, heavy rain and large waves will continue to push outward from the accelerating and expanding storm," Rayno said.

These conditions will be hurled at the zone from eastern Massachusetts to coastal New Hampshire, central and eastern Maine and much of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island during the first part of the weekend.

Conditions will deteriorate on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the islands quickly during Friday evening and spread northward through eastern New England Friday night and the southwestern coastline of Atlantic Canada by Saturday.

"Lee already has a large wind field," Rayno said. Due to that, powerful winds will blast the coast in eastern New England and throughout much of the Canadian Maritimes.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The worst conditions from Lee are likely to be from Friday night to Saturday in eastern New England and from Saturday to Saturday night in Atlantic Canada.

The combination of high winds and already soggy ground and water-logged trees will lead to scores of power outages. Large tree limbs will break, and entire trees will be toppled.

Regional power outages are likely along much of the coast of eastern New England, including around Boston, with regional to widespread power outages anticipated from Down East Maine to coastal New Brunswick and much of Nova Scotia. Flight delays and cancellations will mount, especially those incoming and outgoing from Boston Logan International Airport.

In some areas, people may need to have the means to keep food preserved and the lights on if the power goes out.

"Travel will be dangerous during and after the storm due to high water, downed trees, live power lines and other debris," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

The outer rain bands were already reaching parts of Nova Scotia on Friday morning. Rain will continue to reach well to the north and west of the storm as Lee accelerates northward into Saturday. A general 2-4 inches of rain will fall from Down East Maine to a large part of New Brunswick. As much as 4-8 inches of rain will pour down and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches is possible in New Brunswick.

Enough rain will fall on already saturated ground to lead to flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams. Significant rises are likely, and flooding is possible on some of the rivers from Maine to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia this weekend.

Will there be a significant storm surge from Lee?

Storm surge flooding will occur with Lee with the worst conditions expected in eastern New England and Nova Scotia.

The most significant water rise combined with wave action will occur along the stretch of coast from south of Boston to Cape Cod, including Situate, Massachusetts, and along the shoreline north of Boston from Rockport to Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts. A significant amount of surge is likely within Cape Cod Bay as well. All of these zones are likely to experience a storm surge of 3-6 feet with considerable flooding, pounding waves, property damage and dangerous conditions.

The worst conditions will occur at times of high tide, which will happen in two rounds in New England from late Friday night and especially during the midday hours on Saturday.

A significant storm surge is also expected as Lee pushes swells northward along the southwest coast of Nova Scotia.

As Lee pushes northward into the Bay of Fundy region, which borders Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Maine, water may become trapped and the routine exchange of tide water levels, which can be more than 50 feet in tranquil conditions, may be significantly disrupted.

A relatively minor storm surge of 1-2 feet will occur as far west as the New York City area as Lee pushes northward into Friday night as swells radiate outward from Lee's center. These conditions will subside on Saturday as Lee pushes away and offshore winds push water out to sea.

What's in store after Lee?

In the wake of Lee, conditions will improve dramatically from southwest to northeast over the region later Saturday night to Sunday for storm cleanup operations. However, since there may be live power lines on the ground and the risk of trees still toppling over in the saturated ground, residents are urged to use extreme caution. Serious injuries and fatalities occur even in the aftermath of a powerful storm.

Since last week, AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking another disturbance that moved off the coast of Africa. This tropical wave will soon evolve into the next tropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Nigel.

This system may track near Bermuda late next week or possibly farther to the west like Lee has done. In the latter scenario, the budding system could be of concern for the eastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada, Rayno said. At the very least, another round of dangerous surf is likely at the beaches along the Northeast coast of the U.S., and building seas offshore over the Atlantic is likely next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.