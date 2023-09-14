11-month-old baby girl, dog dead after being left in a hot car by caretaker

As of Sept. 13, there had been 26 reported deaths of children in hot cars across the U.S., with the latest in Virginia.

An 11-month-old girl, named Myrical, and a dog were found dead in a hot car in York County, which is located in far eastern Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kids and Car Safety, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of and prevents vehicle-related accidents, the child's death was the 26th hot car fatality nationwide and the second in Virginia in 2023.

Kristen Graham, 40, who had been acting as a caretaker for the baby and dog, allegedly left them in the car with the windows rolled up from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, WAVY, a local news station, reported.

The high temperature in nearby Newport News, Virginia, hit 88 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the lower 90s, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said. It was a sunny day, which would have added to the dangerous temperatures in the car, he added.

Graham was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony child abuse and animal cruelty, WAVY said. The incident is still under investigation.

More than 1,050 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. since 1990, according to data from Kids and Car Safety. At least another 7,300 survived hot vehicles with varying types and severities of injuries, the organization stated. About 87% of children who die in hot cars are 3 years old or younger, the majority (56%) of whom were unknowingly left by a parent or caregiver.

Safety tips & recommendations for parents and caregivers

Kids and Car Safety recommend following these simple habits to keep children safe:

•Place the child’s diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.

•Make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item you can’t start your day without in the back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.).

•Ask your childcare provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

•Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.



The non-profit organization also emphasized ensuring that children cannot enter a parked car, including keeping vehicles locked at all times.