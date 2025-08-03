Multi-day severe risk to set up across the Plains

Persistent rounds of severe thunderstorms will set up across portions of the Plains as the heat dome strengthens across the western U.S.

Heavy rain created hazardous road conditions in parts of Colorado as severe weather moved through the area.

Portions of the Plains will be at risk for severe weather into early week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Hazards including flash flooding, hail and damaging wind gusts will all be possible in any thunderstorm that turns severe.

A building heat dome that will challenge daily record highs and increase the fire risk across portions of the western U.S. and moisture surging from the Gulf will set the stage for the severe thunderstorm risk across the Plains and portions of the Rockies into early week.

From Sunday afternoon to Sunday night, the risk for severe weather will stretch from northern Texas into South Dakota including Dallas; Oklahoma City and North Platte, Nebraska. Localized damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph can occur with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

Some of the storms will move slowly raising the risk for flooding downpours and localized flooding.

As thunderstorms cross roadways including interstates 35, 70, 80 and 90, delays can occur for motorists. Similarly, as the storms approach airports in the region, including the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, ground stops and flight delays may occur.

As the heat dome strengthens early in the week, storms will track along the northern rim of the strengthening heat dome. In turn, the risk for severe weather will focus farther north compared to Sunday.

Monday and Monday night, the risk for severe weather will focus across far eastern Idaho into western portions of the Dakotas. Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing hail, flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.

The focus will shift eastward on Tuesday stretching from northern Nebraska through North Dakota. There is increasing concern that storms could congeal into a line of thunderstorms raising the concern for more widespread severe weather.

Regardless, the main hazards will be hail, flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Looking ahead to the middle to late week, thunderstorms will continue to parade across the northern periphery of the heat dome extending the stretch of active weather across portions of the Plains. It is not out of the question that thunderstorms can turn severe into late week continuing the multi-day risk across the region.

