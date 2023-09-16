Brewing Nigel to strengthen into Atlantic basin's next hurricane

In the wake of Lee, AccuWeather meteorologists have all the latest details on where the basin's next named storm is likely to track over the coming week.

Copied

A new tropical system gaining strength over the Atlantic Ocean could follow in the footsteps of Hurricane Lee into late September.

In the wake of Lee's sweep of eastern New England and Atlantic Canada, AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring the next tropical system that is expected to gain the latest name of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season -- Nigel.

Future Nigel was dubbed Tropical Depression 15 by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at midday on Friday. As of Saturday morning, the depression was located roughly 1,000 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles, harmlessly swirling over the open ocean.

Storm expected to become basin's next major hurricane

There is a high risk for additional strengthening of this system not only to a tropical storm but also a hurricane as it moves across the central Atlantic into early week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

The storm is expected to move over waters that have not been churned up and cooled down by what was once powerful Category 5 Hurricane Lee.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"The factors driving the potential for strengthening as the system moves along are very high ocean water temperatures and light winds higher up in the atmosphere, known as wind shear to meteorologists," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

AccuWeather meteorologists say these factors will combine to aid in the strengthening of the storm. It is likely that brewing Nigel will reach major hurricane strength. A major hurricane is defined as a Category 3 or stronger storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSHWS), meaning that it would pack winds of at least 111 mph.

Where will brewing Nigel track?

The future path of what is likely to become Nigel has been closely scrutinized by AccuWeather forecasters for days.

As of early this weekend, the highest likelihood scenario is for the storm to be pulled northward and then northeastward next week. This track would curve the storm away from Bermuda prior to any direct impacts reaching the island nation.

"The storm could bring rough surf and rip currents to Bermuda as it passes by to the east of the islands during the middle of the week," Douty said.

Any wobble to the west with the storm's track will be closely monitored.

"Should the storm track farther to the west, rain and gusty winds may also impact Bermuda. Aside from these potential impacts to Bermuda, no additional impacts to land are expected," Douty said.

This past week, AccuWeather was discussing an atmospheric scenario in which future Nigel would track much closer to the east coast of the United States than what is currently being predicted. AccuWeather forecasters say the risk of a path toward the U.S. has decreased significantly as of early this weekend, but this will continue to be monitored in the coming days.

"Regardless of the position of the storm, however, more beach and coastal hazards can occur along the east coast of the United States, leading to more trouble for late-season beachgoers," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said. Any increase in wave action would occur at the beaches during the latter part of next week.

What else is happening in the Atlantic?

Besides Lee and brewing Nigel, Tropical Storm Margot continues to loop around the north-central Atlantic Ocean. Margot can bring rough surf to the Azores through the middle of the week, as well as an uptick in showers during the latter part of the week.

Elsewhere, there remains a low chance for development later next week across the eastern and central Atlantic as another tropical wave moves off the coast of Africa.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.