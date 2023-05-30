Forecasters consider many factors when predicting what will unfold in the Atlantic basin throughout hurricane season. AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Dan Kottlowski says it all starts with the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), or a routine climate pattern that occurs when sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean fluctuate. "Two variables that we really try to hone in on as we go through the spring and during the early part of the season is the state of whether we’re going to have an El Niño or La Niña," Kottlowski said. This can impact the wind shear that enters the tropics during the hurricane season.

He and his team then study weather maps and long-range computer forecasts to assess how the weather will play out from the Caribbean to the coast of Africa. “When all that information is put together, and each individual submits their ideas, then we come up with a consensus as to what the upcoming season’s going to look like,” Kottlowski said. The team then revises the forecast based on new information that comes in every day.