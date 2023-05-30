AccuWeather will present Hurricane Week from June 5-9, helping people to prepare for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1. We’ll look back at the destructive 2022 season and follow up with communities still recovering one year after Hurricane Ian, Nicole and Fiona left their marks. The special coverage will feature stories of survival and the heroes who stepped up as disaster struck. Plus, storm chasers and AccuWeather reporters will take you behind the scenes on covering intense hurricanes. Tune in to AccuWeather Network and right here on AccuWeather.com throughout the week for tons of hurricane facts, expert analysis, wild footage from nature’s fiercest tempests, and tips that will help you prepare.
Forecasters consider many factors when predicting what will unfold in the Atlantic basin throughout hurricane season. AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Dan Kottlowski says it all starts with the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), or a routine climate pattern that occurs when sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean fluctuate. "Two variables that we really try to hone in on as we go through the spring and during the early part of the season is the state of whether we’re going to have an El Niño or La Niña," Kottlowski said. This can impact the wind shear that enters the tropics during the hurricane season.
He and his team then study weather maps and long-range computer forecasts to assess how the weather will play out from the Caribbean to the coast of Africa. “When all that information is put together, and each individual submits their ideas, then we come up with a consensus as to what the upcoming season’s going to look like,” Kottlowski said. The team then revises the forecast based on new information that comes in every day.
Senior meteorologist and lead hurricane forecaster Dan Kottlowski talks about what goes into developing AccuWeather’s annual Hurricane Season Forecast.
Hurricane season in the Atlantic begins on June 1, and experts are urging those who live in hurricane-prone areas along the coast to plan now to protect their homes this season. One way to prepare your home is to put storm shutters over your windows or board them up with wood, which will help prevent debris and strong winds from breaching the home. Using sandbags around your property can also help protect your home from flooding caused by a tropical system. Another way to keep your home safe is to ensure rain gutters are cleared regularly to prevent them from overflowing with water. Here are more ways you can keep your property safe this hurricane season.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicYour Local Asthma Forecast