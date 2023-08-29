Idalia pounds North Carolina after moving out to sea

Torrential rainfall, dangerous flooding and gusty winds continue across parts of eastern North Carolina.

On the morning of Aug. 30, AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell was in Perry, Florida, where Hurricane Idalia’s winds ripped apart signs and roofs of businesses and turned the debris into projectile missiles.

Flooding and damaging winds will continue to be Idalia’s legacy in part of the southeastern United States as the storm moves offshore on Thursday as a tropical storm, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. However, even though the storm is swinging out to sea, it's effects may linger long enough to continue to produce dangerous surf conditions through the Labor Day weekend.

Rainfall to raise river flooding risk from Georgia to the Carolinas

Heavy rainfall and inland flooding are expected to be the most widespread impacts from Idalia.

"A large swath of the Southeast will be at risk for flooding and coastal impacts, especially as Idalia interacts with a frontal boundary that is stalled out over the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The preceding frontal boundary doused part of the region with localized downpours into Tuesday night.

"Rain from Idalia totaling 4 to 8 inches can occur all the way through eastern Georgia and the Carolinas through late week, complicating vacation plans for some in the days leading up to the Labor Day weekend," Deger said.

As Idalia exits by way of the Atlantic, surging waters on area rivers in the low country of the Carolinas and Georgia will lead to some road closures into the Labor Day weekend. Many of the rivers may not crest until sometime on Sunday or Monday. Water levels in most cases will reach moderate flood stage and may approach major flood stage in some locations.

Idalia to continue to pack a punch in terms of wind

Wind gusts are expected to remain strong enough with the storm to cause localized damage along the Southeast coast and roughly 100 miles inland across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"The strongest winds will tend to occur near the center of Idalia and to the immediate south and east of the track," Rayno said. However, damaging gusts in squalls and thunderstorms can occur well away from the center and especially along the coast as winds blast inland from the ocean with little resistance.

Even though Idalia's peak winds have eased since landfall before 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, gusts near hurricane-force (74 mph) will persist near the Carolina coast well into Thursday midday. At this strength, a large number of trees may be toppled or damaged.

Tropical storm gusts of 40-60 mph will extend from the upper coast of South Carolina through much of eastern North Carolina.

Falling trees will take down scores of power lines. Where the damage is extensive, it could take many days after the storm until power is restored to all locations.

Idalia's path beyond Thursday to become erratic, continue rough surf along US Atlantic coast

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the trends of Idalia's projected path beyond its sweep across the Southeast. Latest indications point toward the storm taking a more convoluted path off the Southeast coast, as opposed to steadily moving out to sea for the storm's duration.

As steering breezes diminish off the coast of the Southeast, Idalia may meander offshore for a time during the Labor Day holiday weekend and much of next week. Idalia may weaken to a tropical rainstorm at some point. However, even if that occurs there is the chance the system regenerates as waters over much of the western Atlantic are rather warm. Steering breezes could draw Idalia, back toward the U.S. at some point late next week.

Regardless of whether what's left of Idalia comes back across part of the southeast U.S. with rain and perhaps wind, AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm's proximity to the coast will lead to a prolonged period of rough surf and rip currents for the Southeast beaches through the Labor Day weekend.

The conditions are likely to be dangerous for swimmers and hazardous for small craft, especially beyond the protection of intercoastal waterways. In some cases, lifeguards have left for the season due to other work and school obligations. The worst conditions will extend from northeastern Florida to southeastern Virginia, but dangerous rip currents can occur as far to the north as New England.

The combination of Franklin's distant swells and the proximity of Idalia's waves may take a toll on area beaches from northeastern Florida to the Carolinas and even along some beaches in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Coastal flooding in the upper mid-Atlantic and New England may be limited to times of high tide and the full moon. Farther south, significant coastal flooding of up to a few feet is likely from northeastern Florida to the Carolinas. The combination of heavy rain and above-average tides may lead to significant flooding in Charleston, South Carolina.

Idalia could help to enhance downpours across Bermuda starting this weekend. The island nation will get brushed by Franklin's outer rain bands into Wednesday night.

