Latest forecast on where Hurricane Elsa is headed
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 1:00 PM EDT
The first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season is expected to maintain hurricane strength while approaching Hispaniola and Jamaica this weekend.
Elsa underwent rapid intensification early Friday morning and became the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season as it raced toward the Caribbean islands. Within 24 hours, Elsa went from tropical-storm strength with 40-mph winds to a Category 1 hurricane with 75-mph winds. AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on the hurricane as it is expected to approach the United States after moving through the Caribbean through the weekend.
Hurricane Elsa was about 5 miles north of the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent and was booking it toward the west-northwest at 29 mph at 11 a.m. EDT Friday. Hurricane-force winds, 74 mph or greater, extended out 25 miles from the storm’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extended out farther up to 140 miles out from its center.
As of Friday, AccuWeather forecasters say Elsa is most likely to enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach Florida next week.
"Elsa is expected to regain wind intensity early next week once it passes north of Cuba and moves into the eastern Gulf," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "And there is a chance that conditions may be favorable for Elsa to affect Florida as a hurricane for a time during Tuesday and Wednesday," he added.
Weather conditions could begin to deteriorate in the Florida Keys and southern Florida as soon as Monday night. At this early stage, there is the likelihood of flooding rainfall, damaging winds and power outages over the Florida Peninsula with perhaps the worst conditions along the Gulf Coast side.
AccuWeather meteorologists urge people who live in or near the potential storm zone to have a plan of action, not only in Haiti, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Cuba but also in Florida at this time.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that, for residents of Florida, now is the time to secure materials and tools necessary to install storm shutters. They also advise fueling up and testing generators and gathering bags for travel in case of a need to evacuate.
In terms of the forecast, there is still a range of scenarios that AccuWeather meteorologists are considering after the storm leaves the Caribbean. Rather than tracking west of Florida, Elsa could instead move northward over the Florida Peninsula or even make a more abrupt turn toward the north near Haiti and eastern Cuba and then take a path east of the Sunshine State and perhaps over part of the Bahamas.
But Elsa's exact track and strength — whether it approaches the U.S. as a tropical storm or a hurricane — will be determined by how it behaves over the Caribbean.
AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Elsa a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes due to risks of flash flooding and power outages in the Windward Islands. The scale is a six-point one with ratings that range from less than 1 to 1 to 5.
A hurricane warning was in effect for the Caribbean islands of St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with the southern portion of Haiti on Friday. And many other tropical storm warnings were posted for several islands throughout the Caribbean -- and for good reason. Sustained winds of 74 mph and a gust up to 86 mph have already been reported on Barbados, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Elsa is forecast to race across the Caribbean and directly impact the islands of Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba this weekend before turning its sights on the southeastern United States early next week.
"This is the earliest in the season we have ever seen a hurricane hit the region around Barbados and for a hurricane to roll across the Caribbean this early is also unprecedented," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
Its forward speed of 29 mph is highly unusual for a hurricane in the tropics. A more common forward speed is 10-14 mph. Because of the fast-forward motion, people in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba will not have as much time to prepare for the hurricane as they normally would from a storm in this part of the Caribbean.
"Through Friday night, the heaviest rainfall totals of 2-4 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches will occur across the Windward Islands," Douty explained. "Wind gusts of 60-70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph will occur near the track of the storm."
Douty added that beyond the Windward Islands, some fluctuation in strength with Elsa is possible as the tropical cyclone tracks west-northwestward through the Caribbean, but, he said, "The storm is likely to remain close to hurricane intensity through this weekend."
As Elsa speeds along, torrential downpours, strong winds, building seas and surf will precede the hurricane by several hours. Due to its projected track, little to no impact is predicted in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Conditions will deteriorate rapidly in the southern part of the Dominican Republic during Saturday midday, southern Haiti Saturday afternoon, portions of Jamaica Saturday night and southeastern Cuba Sunday morning. People in these areas should be prepared for coastal flooding, flooding rainfall and damaging winds with power outages. Roads could be blocked by debris.
While a steady track to the west-northwest is highly likely through much of this weekend, there remains some question as to the exact track near Cuba on Sunday and Monday.
The exact path of Elsa is key not only to the intensity of the tropical cyclone near Cuba but also the location and magnitude of the worst impacts in the southeastern U.S., which could begin in the Florida Keys and southern Florida as early as Monday night.
Should Elsa continue west-northwestward and avoid crossing Cuba, little weakening is likely, and significant strengthening may occur over the northwestern Caribbean and the central Gulf of Mexico. However, a track over Cuba, which is more likely at this time, would lead to some temporary weakening of the tropical cyclone.
Since some reduction in forward speed of the storm is predicted, rainfall amounts may increase over Cuba and Florida, compared to some of the islands in the Caribbean, depending on the storm's track.
Rainfall amounts from Elsa could be significant. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for Cuba and Florida from late in the weekend through the middle of next week is 15 inches.
One of the more recent hurricanes with a path that could remotely resemble Elsa's projection near Florida was Irma from September 2017. Irma made a direct hit on the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane pushed northward on Florida's west coast and caused 10 fatalities and $50 billion in damages in the U.S. with power outages that reached 7.5 million in Florida alone, according to the NHC.
Hurricane Elsa raced into the Caribbean on Friday, July 2, 2021. (NOAA / AccuWeather)
Beyond early next week, there is speculation that Elsa may continue on after a direct impact in the Southeastern states and possibly make a northward run along the Atlantic coast. As a result, residents and businesses along the East Coast of the U.S. from Georgia to Maine should also monitor Elsa's progress and the weather forecast.
Given the current track of Elsa, rainfall is forecast to spread into the eastern portions of the Carolinas during the second half of next week.
"With Elsa expected to lose wind intensity during the middle part of next week, the tropical cyclone's forward speed may increase once again. Rainfall totals are generally forecast to range from 2-4 inches for much of South Carolina with locally higher amounts possible in the far southern portion of the state and 1-2 inches farther north over eastern North Carolina," Douty said.
Should Elsa manage to reduce its forward speed further, then rainfall would be even heavier over the Carolinas.
AccuWeather will continue to provide updates on Elsa throughout this weekend and next week.
Report a Typo