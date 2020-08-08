Tropical Storm Jangmi looms for flood-weary South Korea

Another tropical system has formed in the West Pacific, and that could mean trouble for an already waterlogged portion of Asia.

AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?

It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.

Forecasters keeping close eye on key areas of Atlantic basin

Forecasters say the recent lull in the tropical Atlantic may soon come to an end as conditions in key formation areas of the basin become conducive for development.