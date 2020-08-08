Current pause in Atlantic tropical activity won't last long, expert warns

Despite the current lull in tropical activity in the Atlantic following Isaias' demise, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over and could set more records.

The 'most popular meteor shower' of 2020 is days away

The Perseid meteor shower is about to put on a dazzling display in the night sky, but some stargazers may miss the show due to cloudy conditions.

AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?

It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.