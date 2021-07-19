East Pacific tropical activity calming amid cool waters
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 19, 2021 5:25 PM EDT
AccuWeather's Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite shows Felicia and Guillermo swirling in the East Pacific early Monday morning, July 19, 2021.
As AccuWeather's tropical experts monitor the Atlantic basin for any signs of life, Felicia and Guillermo will continue to churn harmlessly across the open waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean this week. At least one of these storms could bring indirect impacts to Hawaii, according to forecasters.
The East Pacific was devoid of activity for nearly two weeks after Enrique dissipated in the Gulf of California on June 30. That all changed last week with the formation of Felicia. At its peak, Felicia was a very powerful and compact Category 4 hurricane (maximum-sustained winds of 130-156 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
As of early Monday morning, Felicia had maintained hurricane status but had been rapidly losing wind intensity. By 11 a.m. PDT, Felicia had weakened into a tropical storm, now with maximum-sustained winds of 65 mph.
"Sea-surface temperatures ahead of Felicia are cooler than required to maintain its current intensity, thus a continued reduction in wind intensity is expected," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
"Felicia may no longer be an organized tropical entity by the time it passes south of the Hawaiian Islands from late Thursday through Friday, local time," Douty added.
Regardless, increased swells will likely be observed later this week across south- and east-facing shores.
Besides Felicia, AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring Guillermo, which formed on Saturday in the East Pacific. After a brief bout as a tropical storm, it has since weakened into a depression As of 2 p.m. PDT on Monday, Guillermo was 685 miles west-southwest of the tip of Baja California, Mexico, and moving west at about 17 mph. Maximum-sustained winds were at 35 mph, down from 60 mph on Sunday afternoon.
Guillermo was at a higher latitude than Felicia, leading it across cooler waters, according to Douty.
This, coupled with increasing wind shear into Tuesday will lead to a continued loss in wind intensity.
The system is likely to lose status as a depression later in the week before eventually degenerating into a post-tropical system over the open ocean, according to Douty.
The shell of Guillermo may produce an uptick in shower activity across the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend.
Although Guillermo will not pose any direct threats to land, rough surf and an increased danger from rip currents will be felt along the Mexican coast over the next several days.
Shipping interests should take care to avoid both Felicia and Guillermo this week due to the dangerous seas being churned up by both storms.
In the wake of these two storms, there are no immediate concerns for additional development in the basin.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting 14-18 named storms in the Eastern Pacific this season, with six to 10 expected to become hurricanes.
Why is the Atlantic so quiet?
The Atlantic Ocean has been in the midst of a lull in tropical activity since the dissipation of Elsa over the northern part of the basin on July 14.
AccuWeather meteorologists are contributing a couple of factors to this -- expansive areas of dry air and wind shear.
"The air mass across the central Atlantic is very dry, precluding the development of any significant [shower and thunderstorm activity] thus far and also preventing any further development from any tropical waves passing across the region," Douty said.
"This air mass is expected to remain prohibitive for any tropical development for the next several days at least," Douty added.
Douty noted that strong wind shear across the Caribbean will also continue to help keep tropical activity at bay through the week.
There is sometimes a period of low tropical activity even after a fast start. Even in the record-setting 2020 season in which 30 named storms developed in the Atlantic, there were no storms between July 12 and July 21. That has been and continues to be the case this season.
"Those who live in hurricane-prone areas should not let their guard down though, as the peak of the season typically occurs in mid-August and lasts until late September," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 16-20 named systems for the Atlantic basin for the 2021 season with seven to 10 hurricanes and up to five direct impacts on the United States. So far, Claudette, Danny and Elsa have all impacted the U.S.
