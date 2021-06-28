Danny makes landfall in the southeastern US
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 11:03 PM EDT
Surfers were still out trying to catch waves at Tybee Island in Georgia on Monday morning as rain began falling and the wind picked up ahead of Tropical Storm Danny.
Danny made landfall on the coast of South Carolina as a tropical storm on Monday evening, hours after it was dubbed the the fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
The storm made landfall just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds estimated to be at 65 mph. By 11 p.m. EDT Monday, the storm had lost wind intensity and became a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was located about 50 miles west-northwest of Beaufort, South Carolina, and cruising along to the west-northwest at 15 mph.
The tropical storm warning that was in effect for parts of South Carolina has been discontinued as the storm loses its punch over land.
Hours earlier, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) named the storm Danny shortly after 3 p.m. EDT Monday after analyzing Doppler radar data from Charleston, South Carolina, and preliminary data from a Hurricane Hunter flight.
The system's path toward the west-northwest brought it over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream on Monday, which aided its strengthening into a tropical storm.
Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Danny making landfall on Monday evening, June 28. (NOAA/GOES-East)
The storm's main impact across Georgia and South Carolina has been heavy rainfall, with reports of 3-5 inches in some areas.
Due to the amount of wind and rain forecast from this steadily-moving, small scale feature, effects from Danny are less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
Downpours and gusty thunderstorms will progress farther inland on Tuesday and Tuesday night, reaching the southern Appalachians and Tennessee Valley.
Locally heavy downpours can impact Atlanta, Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, leading to minor delays on the roadways.
Prior to the formation and landfall of Danny, a lull had settled over the Atlantic basin following Claudette's journey through the Southeast in late June.
AccuWeather's team of meteorologists say that Danny may not be the only tropical system spawned in the Atlantic this week.
"The other feature that being monitored for development is an area of low pressure embedded within a robust tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that is producing areas of rain and thunderstorms," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
This low, which has been designated as Invest 95L, has been on the radar of AccuWeather meteorologists since last week.
"There can be some gradual development with this as it tracks across the Atlantic and it is possible that this can gain enough organization to become a tropical depression," Douty said.
Even if this feature fails to organize into a tropical system, gusty showers and thunderstorms are still likely in the Lesser Antilles and northwestern Caribbean around the middle of the week, forecasters say.
There is a third, suspicious area of showers and thunderstorms being monitored as well.
This image, captured on Monday morning, June 28, 2021, shows a broad area of disturbed weather associated with showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico. (CIRA at Colorado State/ GOES-East)
A broad area of disturbed weather has been lingering over the western Gulf of Mexico since this past weekend. A very weak circulation was evident on satellite photos and radar loops over the Gulf near the border of Texas and Mexico.
This disturbance is likely to push inland by midweek and end any chance of development. However, the broad area of disturbed weather will continue to produce downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms over the western Gulf, southeastern Texas and northeastern Mexico into Wednesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season with 16-20 named storms, of which seven to 10 are forecast to become hurricanes. Thus far in 2021 there have been three tropical storms in the Atlantic basin.
Meanwhile, waters off the coast of southern Mexico were the breeding ground of the first hurricane of 2021 -- Enrique. Enrique will continue to douse southern Mexico with heavy rainfall into midweek, possibly making landfall in a weakened state on the southern tip of Baja California.
Some moisture from Enrique may be drawn northward and into the southwestern U.S. late this week or this weekend.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.