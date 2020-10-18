Orionid meteor shower could put on impressive show as it peaks Tuesday night

The celestial event is often heralded as the fall’s best meteor shower, and 2020 could be a particularly good year for viewing its shooting stars — that is, where the weather cooperates.

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens: Where is it headed next?

By Tuesday, top sustained winds climbed to 50 mph and AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down when it could reach hurricane force and how close it could come to Bermuda.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Researchers plan controversial COVID trial

The upcoming trial has some scientists sounding the alarm over what they see as an ethical dilemma. Also, doctors in the U.S. are investigating whether COVID-19 is causing a rash of diabetes cases.