Wintry scene overtakes Iowa as first significant snow comes early

Sudden snow squalls caused accidents in and around Des Moines, which typically doesn't see an inch of snow from a single storm until Dec. 1. Some nearby places picked up as much as 9 inches on Monday.

Read More Chevron right

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens: Where is it headed next?

By Tuesday, top sustained winds climbed to 50 mph and AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down when it could reach hurricane force and how close it could come to Bermuda.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Researchers plan controversial COVID trial

The upcoming trial has some scientists sounding the alarm over what they see as an ethical dilemma. Also, doctors in the U.S. are investigating whether COVID-19 is causing a rash of diabetes cases.